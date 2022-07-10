ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Point rest area will remain open to travelers through Labor Day

 3 days ago

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has changed the closing date for the Sunset Point rest area improvement project.

ADOT had planned closing the rest area to travelers beginning Monday, July 11, but on Sunday officials announced that won't happen until after Labor Day.

Sunset Point is located along Interstate 17 at milepost 252 north of Phoenix.

"Project work for the Sunset Point Rest Area will start Monday, July 11. This initial work will not impact the traveling public until after the busy summer season," ADOT officials stated Sunday.

"The next phase of work will require the rest area be closed to non-commercial traffic after Labor Day."

The project will upgrade the water and septic systems as well as the restrooms and vending areas. An improved, renovated rest area with reconstructed bathrooms, sewers and waterline facilities will be in place by next spring, according to ADOT.

Truck parking also will be expanded, and improvements will make the rest area more accessible for people with disabilities, officials stated.

Other improvements to be made to the Sunset Point Rest Area include renovation of covered ramadas and upgrading sidewalks, lighting and signs.

Crews also will work to renovate a sundial memorial honoring ADOT highway workers who have died in the line of duty.

The $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

