ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Local Business Spotlight: Wild Event Studio

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38S25k_0gaqGUIH00

PARK CITY, Utah– Ellie Cutting, the founder, owner, and sole employee of Wild Event Studio , saw a gap in the Utah and Park City event industry. Her observation inspired her to launch Wild Event Studio, a rental company specializing in event tableware. Ellie herself judiciously selects dinnerware, flatware, glassware, chargers, and tabletop accessories for rent.

“In 2019, I had just left an event marketing position at High West when they were sold to an out-of-state company,” Cutting says, explaining Wild Event Studio’s conception, “I chose not to move to Chicago with the job and decided to start looking for work in Park City.”

Cutting has a long history of working in the event industry, from sporting events to weddings to corporate and non-profit gatherings. “I’ve always loved event design, and I could spend hours on Instagram looking at images for inspiration,” she says, “I think it satisfies both the creative and the detail-oriented sides of my brain.”

A conversation with her mom turned her attention and fate back towards the event industry. “I was chatting with my mom about what I wanted to do next, and she asked if there was any piece of the local event industry that had gaps that needed filling,” she remembers.

That conversation triggered Cutting’s memory of a colleague who could not find beautiful flatware for Savor the Summit. She immediately got to work.

“I went home and started a huge spreadsheet with research, ideas, and questions, and it grew from there – I still reference and update that spreadsheet today,” she explains.

Wild Events Studio launched in 2019 and faced Pandemic-fueled uncertainty like many established and new businesses. “In the fall of 2019, I invested in a full collection in preparation for a busy 2020 wedding season. That summer brought in maybe 10 small events, which was pretty disheartening,” Cutting states.

Luckily, Wild Event Studio’s hurdles were indeed pandemic related. “We are currently in the thick of wedding season, prepping for multiple events every week,” Cutting exclaims, adding, “I hope to start building a team so I can grow to be larger than just a one-woman show!”

For Cutting, the most rewarding part of operating Wild Event Studio is witnessing the carefully selected tableware become integral to a meaningful event. “I love seeing the images that come back from photo shoots and events, seeing how people can create totally unique, beautiful looks with different combinations of items,” she explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjM1N_0gaqGUIH00
Wild Event Studio Tableware – Design by Alexa Kay – photo: Megan Kay Photography

Not surprisingly, Cutting’s attention to detail and ambition to find unique yet versatile pieces can weigh on her. Positive feedback re-fuels her. And synchronistic relationships with local event planners also play a critical role in Wild Event Studio’s success.

“I’ve felt immense support from other business owners, industry professionals, and even local government, and I think that is a distinct difference of living and working in a small town,” she states.

For Cutting, launching Wild Event Studio in Park City simply made sense; she saw an opportunity to fill a niche market and knew that memorable events reflect the geographical beauty. “Park City is the perfect place to introduce a different, more modern, natural selection that compliments the beauty of our surroundings,” she says.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Sarah Cummings on living in Park City

Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Massive new Salt Lake City food hall set to open doors

It’s been several years in the works, but this week sees the impressive new Woodbine Foodhall & Tavern unlock the doors; well the front ones to be precise. July 13th is the opening date for the 21+ only bar area. You can find this up front, replete with rooftop patio (see below).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Business
ABC4

This Utah city was named one of TIME’s ‘Greatest Places’ to visit in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022. These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event Marketing#Photography#Chargers#Design#Geographical#Wild Event Studio
lehifreepress.com

Yelp: Top 25 places to eat in Utah County

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, released the “Top 25 places to eat in Utah County.” Ranked from the closest distance to Lehi, the best restaurants are:. 1. Sobo Sushi and Ramen (Lehi) 2. Porky’s Kaua’i (Lehi) 3. Cafe Namasthe (Lehi) 4. Little India (American...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
TownLift

Mountain Mediation Center to host conversation on climate change

PARK CITY, Utah — Mountain Mediation Center (MMC) invites the public to join a Community Conversation that will explore how climate change is affecting that Park City community and how we react to it. Participants will have the opportunity to share their views on this issue and listen to the concerns of others – all perspectives are welcome. A range of resources will speak briefly about their ongoing environmental initiatives and participate in the small group conversations, including representatives from Recycle Utah and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Doug Evans, the former mayor of Oakley, and Lola Maldonado, a youth plaintiff of the “Our Children’s Trust” climate lawsuit against the state of Utah, will also share insights.
PARK CITY, UT
deseret.com

These cities have the most (and least) expensive rent in the Salt Lake Valley

While rent prices haven’t been rising at quite the same pace as home prices, they’ve still been steadily climbing as the U.S. housing market has been going haywire. Utah is no exception. While Salt Lake Valley home prices have gone up as much as 50% in the last two years, average rent rates have increased about 12% to 15% a year, according to the Utah Apartment Association. Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City also recently ranked No. 3 in the nation among other large metro areas with the largest rent price increases from 2019 to 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

EATS founders spread their wings into prepared foods arena

PARK CITY, Utah — The women who brought EATS, the nutritional advocacy group, to our schools and community are back at it again with a product inspired by their years of travel and love for nourishing, tasty foods. Pantala is a Mediterranean sauce or topping that can shine on its own or elevate a dish.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

New, must try, healthy restaurant open

The summer season is the perfect time to explore the local cuisine. Fresh and clean ingredients are something a lot of people look for when trying to eat out and this new, must try, destination is sure to leave you craving more. We spoke with Kay from Ascent Kitchen about their restaurant as she showed us one of their most popular dishes.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Another Elk Ridge family still waiting for help fixing defective home

ELK RIDGE, Utah (KUTV) — Another Utah County family is waiting for someone to take responsibility for their defective house. Seth and Justine Bell live in Elk Ridge in a five-year-old house that’s coming apart at the seams due to a faulty foundation and major settling. They live right across the street from Jed and Amber Ottesen, whose house has the same problems.
ELK RIDGE, UT
FOX 13 News

7-year-old Layton girl given months to live

LAYTON, Utah — Doctors have given a 7-year-old girl from Layton only months to live after a tumor was found in her brain stem just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, Kate Tyler noticed her daughter, Jane, was displaying a reflex with her left foot called the Babinski sign, which is normal for babies, but can indicate neurological issues for those older than 12 months.
LAYTON, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy