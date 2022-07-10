Local Business Spotlight: Wild Event Studio

PARK CITY, Utah– Ellie Cutting, the founder, owner, and sole employee of Wild Event Studio , saw a gap in the Utah and Park City event industry. Her observation inspired her to launch Wild Event Studio, a rental company specializing in event tableware. Ellie herself judiciously selects dinnerware, flatware, glassware, chargers, and tabletop accessories for rent.

“In 2019, I had just left an event marketing position at High West when they were sold to an out-of-state company,” Cutting says, explaining Wild Event Studio’s conception, “I chose not to move to Chicago with the job and decided to start looking for work in Park City.”

Cutting has a long history of working in the event industry, from sporting events to weddings to corporate and non-profit gatherings. “I’ve always loved event design, and I could spend hours on Instagram looking at images for inspiration,” she says, “I think it satisfies both the creative and the detail-oriented sides of my brain.”

A conversation with her mom turned her attention and fate back towards the event industry. “I was chatting with my mom about what I wanted to do next, and she asked if there was any piece of the local event industry that had gaps that needed filling,” she remembers.

That conversation triggered Cutting’s memory of a colleague who could not find beautiful flatware for Savor the Summit. She immediately got to work.

“I went home and started a huge spreadsheet with research, ideas, and questions, and it grew from there – I still reference and update that spreadsheet today,” she explains.

Wild Events Studio launched in 2019 and faced Pandemic-fueled uncertainty like many established and new businesses. “In the fall of 2019, I invested in a full collection in preparation for a busy 2020 wedding season. That summer brought in maybe 10 small events, which was pretty disheartening,” Cutting states.

Luckily, Wild Event Studio’s hurdles were indeed pandemic related. “We are currently in the thick of wedding season, prepping for multiple events every week,” Cutting exclaims, adding, “I hope to start building a team so I can grow to be larger than just a one-woman show!”

For Cutting, the most rewarding part of operating Wild Event Studio is witnessing the carefully selected tableware become integral to a meaningful event. “I love seeing the images that come back from photo shoots and events, seeing how people can create totally unique, beautiful looks with different combinations of items,” she explains.

Not surprisingly, Cutting’s attention to detail and ambition to find unique yet versatile pieces can weigh on her. Positive feedback re-fuels her. And synchronistic relationships with local event planners also play a critical role in Wild Event Studio’s success.

“I’ve felt immense support from other business owners, industry professionals, and even local government, and I think that is a distinct difference of living and working in a small town,” she states.

For Cutting, launching Wild Event Studio in Park City simply made sense; she saw an opportunity to fill a niche market and knew that memorable events reflect the geographical beauty. “Park City is the perfect place to introduce a different, more modern, natural selection that compliments the beauty of our surroundings,” she says.

