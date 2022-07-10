ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Human caused Jacob City Fire grows to 4,000 acres, zero percent containment

STOCKTON, Utah – The Jacob City Fire that started on Saturday afternoon has grown overnight to an estimated 4,000 acres with 0% containment according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info has also stated that the cause of the fire was a generator explosion.

Northern Utah Inter-agency Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command. More resources have been ordered to assist existing crews. Weather is expected to be more favorable today for fire behavior according to Utah Fire Info. Smoke from several fires across the state made its way into Park City late yesterday afternoon causing a Drift Smoke Advisory to be issued.

Smokey Sunset in Park City Utah, Photo: Michele Roepke


