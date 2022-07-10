Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson on Monday?

Marc Stein: Monday, I’m told, is the likely soonest for the Knicks’ long-awaited signing of Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in excess of $100 million. And as @FredKatz reports below all signs point to New York signing him outright with cap space. Fred Katz: Hearing from multiple sources that the Knicks will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson outright instead of doing a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I discuss our biggest takeaways from the offseason (so far), Jalen Brunson’s fit with the Knicks, Summer League standouts and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267883… – 5:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Hearing from multiple sources that the Knicks will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson outright instead of doing a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks. – 10:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ and praise for departing point guard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:48 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’

Mavericks owner wanted talented point guard to stay but understands why he chose New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:27 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

When you lose Jalen Brunson, but you draft Jaden Hardy pic.twitter.com/IpHmaui3Zy – 5:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks have waived Taj Gibson, another sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. Gibson’s 2022-23 salary was non-guaranteed. – 4:51 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Jason Kidd says on ESPN Dallas will be a ‘bigger team’ without Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. ‘nothing against JB’s height’ – 3:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks have renounced Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold, source tells @The Athletic, a sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. They could still technically use cap space and do a sign-and-trade, as they did with Evan Fournier and the Celtics last summer. – 1:50 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 10:39 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for Knicks team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:48 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Here is a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 2:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks have two avenues to sign Jericho Sims.

If they work a sign-and-trade for Jalen Brunson and stay over the cap, they can use what’s left over from the MLE to do it.

If they operate under the cap, they can use remaining cap room. – 12:33 PM

Beyond the familial ties and the nine-figures, Brunson’s desire to join the Knicks, according to a source, was boosted by the opportunity to play the lead guard. It was something he flirted with in Dallas but couldn’t do full-time alongside Doncic. “No hard feelings,” Cuban said. “I wish him nothing but the best. You bust your ass and you have that choice. He deserves it.” -via New York Daily News / July 9, 2022

“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said, via Steve Popper of Newsday. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.” -via Newsday / July 8, 2022

“We can’t replace Brunson. He’s a great player [and] I’m happy for him and his family,” Jason Kidd shared, via ESPN. “… [But] We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB’s height. With Spencer (Dinwiddie) starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale (McGee)at center. We believe that we’re going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench.” -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2022