Lakeview, OR

Firefighters quickly contain brush fire in Lakeview

By KTVL
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeview, Ore. — Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department knocked down a brush fire on...

ktvl.com

hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: Critically low humidities are also expected in the valley locations around Bonanza, Beatty, and Bly. In these areas there could be a brief period of critical wind and RH conditions as well. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

