FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an armed attempted murder suspect who vanished after a police chase ended in Davie on Tuesday. "The subject they're looking for was involved in an incident late Monday night in Deerfield Beach. It was in reference to a family matter. Shots were fired and a person was injured," said sheriff's spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. That person was able to drive themselves to the hospital. The suspected gunman was spotted Tuesday by sheriff's deputies. "While they were observing the subject, the subject fled. A pursuit ensued into the city of Davie," said St....

DAVIE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO