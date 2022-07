MANISTEE — The Armory Youth Project recently announced that Dianna Wall joined the staff as fund development coordinator. “We’re excited to add such a great talent to our team,” said Amy Wojciechowski, Armory executive director, in a news release. “Dianna has a nonprofit background and comes to the Armory having worked at the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce for 27 years in various capacities, and she has already been a huge help to our fundraising efforts."

MANISTEE, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO