A cannabis retailer in Bay City is closing its doors and in three other locations. Lume Cannabis Company, based out of East Lansing, operates 30 retail stores around Michigan and employs about 1,000 people. The company hasn’t said why it’s closing up shop in those areas, especially as marijuana sales continue to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state. The Michigan Treasury Department says it received $31 million in tax revenue in 2020.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO