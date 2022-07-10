ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Meet native plants and animals during Summer in the Park

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events weekly at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 10, participants can hike high places and low, meet native plants and animals, discover history and nature creativity, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter hosting Bark in the Park 2 this weekend

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting Bark in the Park 2 on Sunday, an event featuring dozens of vendors, contests and activities. The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Founders Park Pavilion on Sunday, July 17. It will have activities for adults and kids, multiple pet contests with prizes, several food trucks and more than 25 vendors. There will also be a live DJ. Those bringing pets must keep them on a leash at all times.
cardinalnews.org

Blue Ridge Discovery Center finds permanent home in Smyth County

After several years of planning and lots of funding for renovations, the Blue Ridge Discovery Center has finally got a permanent home in the form of the old Konnarock Lutheran Girls School in Smyth County. The newly restored three-story building has the first floor set aside for education and dining,...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fun Fest is just around the corner

KINGSPORT — The streets of Kingsport will soon come alive with parade floats, painted trash cans, chalk art, food trucks, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. This summer marks the 41st year of Fun Fest in the Model City. The community festival kicks off this weekend and continues through...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dog Days Riverfest: A band for every taste

A summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers — but if that’s not enough, there’s more. Two days, seven bands. On the first weekend...
ERWIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated for clarification. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchise agreements, Duck Donuts announced that two new locations are possible in the Tri-Cities soon. According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Hard Rock Casino traffic study underway on Gate City Highway

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A traffic study is now underway on Gate City Highway and its surrounding routes, near the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Bristol, Virginia's Interim Director of Community Development and Planning, Jay Detrick, says officials are constantly monitoring traffic in the area. He says...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Native Plants#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Open Air
WJHL

What is there to do at Fun Fest?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event. News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11. Pre-Fun Fest. Trash Barrel Paint-In.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County resident opens all-natural meat store in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products. Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

When will Kingsport resume curbside collection of recyclables?

I was very happy to see your editorial "Kingsport, Domtar, Eastman leading the charge on recycling" on June 12. I was hoping that I would see that Kingsport was going to restore the curbside collection of recycling. More than two years ago, recycling pickup was stopped due to lack of demand and COVID. In the meantime, residents were told they could still put out their designated "RECYCLE" trash cans, but everything would all go in the same garbage truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Chipotle opens doors at The Pinnacle in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another eatery is ready for business at The Pinnacle. Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 413 Pinnacle Parkway, opened its doors on July 13, officials confirmed Wednesday. The restaurant will remain open daily from 10:45 a.m. through 10 p.m. and feature what the company refers to as a “Chipotlane,” which allows guests […]
BRISTOL, TN
The Daily South

Tennessee Walmart Employee Helps Rescue Kitten From Vending Machine

Lindsey Russell, a Walmart employee in Morristown, Tennessee, was on a break earlier this month when she heard what sounded like an animal yelling near the front of the store. As she approached the vending machines she realized it was a kitten meowing from inside the Pepsi machine. "I tried...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter in need of dog toys

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Animal Shelter is asking the public to donate dog toys for their summer toy drive. Dog toys can be dropped off anytime from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. The animal shelter is currently closed on Sunday and Wednesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey

ROGERSVILLE - Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey, age 96, was born to Oliver Lee and Clemmie Joe Russell Tunnell on December 17, 1925. She died at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, her home for the past six years. Helen lived most of her life in the Tunnell Hill community of Hawkins County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, David Alfred Bailey, Jr., her parents, and an infant sister.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Word is expected soon on funding for meat processing center

TELFORD — A consultant with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative said on Wednesday the group has had a positive dialogue with Gov. Bill Lee regarding state funding for the regional meat processing center it is developing in Telford. Wade Farmer, who is a financial adviser working with the cooperative, told...
TELFORD, TN
elizabethton.com

From the Edge featured at this week’s Covered Bridge Jams

This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the group From the Edge. “We are very excited to have this awesome local group with us this Saturday night,” stated Recreation Manager David Nanney. “From the Edge” is a new and fresh rock ‘n’ roll cover band with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy