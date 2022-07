SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- After months of relaxed enforcement due to the pandemic, the dreaded parking ticket is making a comeback in neighborhoods all over San Jose."We're returning to normal as far as time restricted parking but with a twist. We've had this time to modernize our program, make it more efficient with the use of some automatic license plate reader technology," said Colin Heyne of the San Jose Department of Transportation.Parking enforcement vehicles are now equipped with multiple license plate readers.As enforcement cars make their rounds, officers will get a ping if the cameras spot a car that the...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO