Over 200,000 Attend 9-Day Rochester International Jazz Festival: Danielle Ponder Shines!

By TheChallengerNews
thechallengernews.com
 2 days ago

The promoters for the 19th Annual Rochester International Jazz Festival, John Nugent and Marc Iacona, estimated over 210,000 people attended the 9-day event. That’s also attributed to people wanting to be outside and listen to live music once again. Let’s get right to the very best of the...

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
