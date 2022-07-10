ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake View, IA

The Lake View Community Club Is Hosting A Waffle Breakfast On The 16th

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake View Community Club is hosting a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast on Saturday, July 16. The event is at Speaker Park...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

The 69th Annual Black Hawk Lake Summer Water Carnival Set To begin This Weekend

The 69th annual Black Hawk Lake Summer Water Carnival begins this Friday, and event organizers are ready to soak up the sun with events for everyone to enjoy. The carnival starts Friday, July 15, and runs through Sunday, July 17, in Lake View along the waterfront between Third Street and Lake Street. Ally Leners, the committee president, says the whole weekend is set up for big success.
LAKE VIEW, IA
1380kcim.com

The Second Annual Lake City Car Show Is This Weekend

The second annual Lake City Car Show is in the Town Square this weekend. The event is on Sunday, July 17, with registration starting at 9:00 a.m. and going till 11:00 a.m. The show is free and open to the public, but it does cost to register a car. Pre-registration is $15, and individuals can register the day of the event for $20. Participants will judge the vehicles starting at 11:30 a.m. and running till 1:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. sharp, and participants can win awards such as best of the show, best street rod, best pick up 1973 to present, and best all makes car 1990 to present. Cash prizes will also be given out during the event. Individuals wanting more information can visit the 2022 Lake City car Show on Facebook.
LAKE CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

The Audubon County Fair Starts Tomorrow

The Audubon County Fair gets kicked off tomorrow and runs through Sunday with events for the whole family to enjoy. Audubon County Fair Board President, Greg Jensen, says they have all kinds of events going on. The Figure Eight Races and the Rodeo are the main grandstand events. The races...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

The Greene County Fair Kicks Off Tomorrow In Jefferson

The Greene County Fair gets kicked off tomorrow (Tuesday) and runs through Monday with events for the whole family to enjoy. Connor Juergensen, president of the Greene County Fair, says they have plenty of events during the week. Juergensen adds that the grandstand events get kicked off on Friday with...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake View, IA
City
Milton, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
1380kcim.com

Carol Dickkut of Lake City

Carol Dickkut, age 73 of Lake City, IA, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022, with her beloved dog and family at her side after many years of battling cancer. Carol was born Sept 22, 1948, to parents Harold (Bud) Johnson and Ilah Maxyne Johnson (Clarke). She grew up in Lake City where she attended grade school and graduated from Lake City High School with the class of 1967. After graduation, Carol continued her education at UNI for 1 ½ years with a major in education and then transferred to the University of Iowa, majoring in general science/pre-physical therapy. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1971, along with a certificate of physical therapy from the University of Iowa in 1972. In July of 1979, Carol was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Dickkut at the Lutheran Church in Lake City. They were blessed with two children, Chad and Brooke, along with four grandchildren.
LAKE CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Native, Dr. Ross Klocke, Joins McFarland Clinic Aug. 1

A Carroll native, Dr. Ross Klocke, is joining McFarland Clinic’s team of physicians at the beginning of next month. Klocke specializes in family medicine and completed his residency at Texas A&M Health in Bryan, Texas. Before attending Des Moines University to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, he earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and chemistry from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). Klocke will provide various services at McFarland, including acute care for short-term illnesses, preventative care, chronic condition maintenance, physicals, immunizations, obstetrics care, and more. Klocke begins on Aug. 1 at McFarland Clinic Carroll. To schedule an appointment, call 712-792-1500 or visit mcfarlandclinic.com.
CARROLL, IA
WHO 13

Morning storm causes damage near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, IOWA — Storms walloped counties from western Iowa into Central Iowa early Monday morning, hitting Greene County and the Jefferson area hardest. “I was called like 4:15 for a severe storm warning,” said Jack Williams, Greene County Sheriff, “The storm hit here about three minutes after I got out in the car, the storm hits and then we are called to Spring Lake for campers trapped inside their camper with trees falling on them.”
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffles#Food Drink#Belgian Waffle Breakfast#Day Dreamers#Farmers State Bank#Iowa State Bank
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1380kcim.com

Loyce Gray of Manning

Funeral Services for 86-year-old, Loyce Gray of Manning will be held at 11 am on Friday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with Burial at Manning Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Friday at the Funeral home in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Loyce is survived by her brother, Donald Gray of Corvallis, Oregon; niece, Tanie (Andy) Ross of Corvallis; nephew, Justin (Eileen Helmer) Gray of Fort Collins, Colorado; great nephew, Isaac Ross of Corvallis and several cousins.
MANNING, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Terri Christensen Obituary

Terri L. Christensen, 59, of Carson, California passed away suddenly at her home February 9th as a result of a pulmonary respiratory crisis. Terri was born on February 14, 1962, to Roger and Megan Christensen of Marne, Iowa. Terri grew up on the family farm north of Marne and carried the memories of her childhood in her heart. She decorated her California home with pictures of the farm, family, and friends.
CARSON, CA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
SIOUX CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Dental Board) A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy