Tiempo: Job Corp. aims to help Latinx young people get no-cost education

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we talk to the women in charge of a program designed to help low-income young people receive no-cost education and vocational training.

Alisha Capicchioni and Julia Gibson run Job Corps. a 50-year-old program run by the U.S. Department of Labor.

People ages 16 through 24 can participate in hands-on training for more than 100 career technical areas including, automotive and machine repair, construction, financial and business services, and many more.

Very few latinos apply for the program, but Capicchioni and Gibson hope to change that with their new plan of action.

And later we talk to the new leader of the New York City Housing and Preservation Agency, Adolfo Carrion Junior.

Carrion Junior was the former Bronx Borough President and has held several other public service positions over the years.

HPD has been around since 1978 to help make sure there's affordable housing in New York City.

Carrion Junior discusses his new role and vision for the city agency.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.