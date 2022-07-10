Kempe signs four-year, $22 million contract with Kings

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO