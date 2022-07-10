ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempe signs four-year, $22 million contract with Kings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward, who could have become restricted free agent, led Los Angeles with 35 goals this season. Adrian Kempe signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 25-year-old forward, who could have become a restricted...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Minnesota Wild Adds Three to Hockey Operations Staff

Matt Harder, David MacLean and Cody McLeod join the Wild staff ahead of 2022-23 season. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt Harder Strength and Conditioning Coach, David MacLean Pro Scout and Cody McLeod Player Development Coach.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Penguins Sign Defenseman Jan Rutta to a Three-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Jan Rutta to a three-year contract worth $8.25 million, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2024-25 season, and carries an average annual value of $2.75 million. Rutta, a back-to-back Stanley...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Blues sign Greiss to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million plus bonuses. Greiss, 36, played the last two seasons in Detroit, playing in 65 total games. He has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Gudbranson signs four-year, $16 million contract with Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million. The 30-year-old defenseman (6-foot-5, 222 pounds) had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 78 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, and one assist in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Diary: Brad Lambert

Forward looks ahead to World Juniors after being selected by Jets in 2022 Draft. Brad Lambert of Pelicans in Liiga, the top professional men's league in Finland, filed a draft diary for NHL.com this season, with his final entry coming after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 30 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Pickard to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual NHL value of $762,500, the team announced Wednesday. The 30-year-old has posted a 35-54-10 record in 116 career games over his seven-year NHL career. During that time, Pickard has recorded a 3.03 goals-against-average and .903 save percentage. Pickard was a member of the Detroit Red Wings organization last season, appearing in three NHL games.
NHL
NHL

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Complete list of signings by team, available players. Forward Claude Giroux signs three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. A comprehensive list of all 2022 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis. NOTE: Some of these players may have recently signed with their respective team; however, their...
NHL

