ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Commercial burglaries continue in Ithaca

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDlcQ_0gaqCEYj00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Over the past three weeks, there have been multiple reported burglaries on commercial businesses in Ithaca, on Saturday police received even more burglary reports.

Multiple new reports came in on Saturday, and are reported as follows.

According to Ithaca Police, at 6:37 a.m. they received a report that a burglary had taken place at Safelite Auto Glass on Cecil A. Malone Drive Police responded to learn that money had been taken from a safe on the inside of the building, and that an exterior door had been damaged, police did not release how much money was taken from the business.

At 7:41 a.m. officers responded to the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Cecil A. Malone Drive for the report of an attempted burglary. After an investigation, it was learned that an unidentified subject wearing a mask attempted to break into the building around 2:30 a.m. The same individual was seen attempting to enter a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot, along with a nearby shed with no success. Property damage did occur during the attempted break-in.

At 8:24 a.m. officers responded to On the Street Pitas on Taughannock Boulevard for the report that the business had been broken into. When police arrived they discovered that items were taken from the business, an undisclosed amount of money, and electronics.

Police received an additional report at 1:05 p.m. at ABC Oriental Rugs on Cecil A. Malone Drive for a burglary. Police say that the suspect had gained entry into a garage at the business and removed property from within.

It is not known at this time if these burglaries are connected, as all the matters are being investigated, but these mark the 12th reported commercial burglary in Ithaca within the past three weeks. Anyone who has any information about any of the incidents is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.

Ithaca Police encourage all residents and business owners to take necessary steps to deter intruders such as locking doors and windows when businesses and homes are unoccupied. Exterior lights should be utilized at night to illuminate dark areas and alarm systems should also be used if installed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8YHI_0gaqCEYj00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Three men indicted on weapons charges for Elmira traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three men have been indicted on multiple weapons charges in connection to a traffic stop on Elmira’s southside last month. Kyler Brenzo (18), Juwan Brooks (25), and Levon Loyd (23) have each been indicted on two weapons charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury. The three were charged with two counts […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested three times in one week for burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been arrested for the third time after a commercial burglary spree that has taken place over the last month. Michael Thomas, 33, of Ithaca, was arrested on July 12, 2022, at around 12:45 a.m. IPD said that investigators working a burglary suppression detail observed Thomas rummaging through […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Schuyler County teens arrested for burglary, theft

MONTOUR, N.Y. (WETM) – Two teens have been arrested in Schuyler County for an alleged early morning burglary and theft last month, according to police. New York State Police out of Montour Falls arrested 19-year-old Rilee Kuparinen from Montour Falls and an unnamed 16-year-old from Cayuta in connection to the case. The burglary happened around […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca#Burglary#Safelite Auto Glass#Taughannock Boulevard#Abc Oriental Rugs
ithaca.com

DWI Arrest On East State Street

On Saturday, 07-09-22, while on routine patrol in the 400 Block of East State Street an Ithaca Police Officer witnessed a property damage motor vehicle crash with one vehicle leaving the scene. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving the scene however the driver of...
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Chenango, Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 7-12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies charged 25-year-old Matthew Fenelon with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The Brooklyn resident is also accused of driving with no insurance, a suspended registration, speeding and changing lanes unsafely.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Police and fire respond to rollover crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local police and fire departments responded to a reported rollover accident on Maple Avenue in Elmira on July 12. The crash occurred just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Ave. and Luce St. The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Chemung County...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man gets gun charge during bench warrant arrest

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man facing a gun charge. 38-year-old Joseph Woodman was arrested Monday by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies. Around 2:48 p.m. officers responded to an address in the city of Cortland. Woodman was located on the property, and it was discovered that he had an active bench warrant. During his arrest, authorities claim they found an illegal gun on him.
CORTLAND, NY
14850.com

Links are “being considered” as rash of burglaries continues, says IPD

As a rash of commercial burglaries continues across the Ithaca area, including break-ins this weekend and early Monday, the Ithaca Police Department says “possible links or connections are being considered” among the incidents of the last few days, and the past couple of weeks. According to the Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of several people. According to the sheriff's office, Lucas C. Corwin, 31, of Willseyville, NY was arrested on a Family Court warrant. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5th. Corwin was a passenger...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested for Shoplifting

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kristie L. Pontius, age 46, of Waterloo, New York following a theft investigation at Walmart. During the investigation it was determined that Pontius had concealed merchandise in her purse and then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the unpaid items. Pontius was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pontius was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date to answer the charge.
WATERLOO, NY
whcuradio.com

Update: Missing Cortland County child found

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 17-year-old girl is missing in Cortland County. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating Hazel Kenyon. She was last seen on July 8th around 7:30 pm on Route 11 in Polkville. Kenyon reportedly left her home in the town of Solon on a bicycle the previous day. Kenyon is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, around 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark tie-dye pattern hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See 21 photos of huge Central NY barn fire that kept firefighters working in heat, humidity for 12 hours

Otisco, N.Y. — Firefighters from across the region battled a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday morning and lasted for more than 12 hours, fire officials said. Around 9:54 a.m., the barn filled with hay at the former Bloom Farm, 2355 Route 80, caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Police Department Warns; Lock Your Vehicles

On Sunday night, multiple vehicles that were unlocked were entered in the Prospect St, Hudson St and Cortland St neighborhoods. The Village of Homer Police Department is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles when not attended and not to leave anything of value inside. The department is also requesting residents...
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

Building collapses in Horseheads industrial park

Correction: A previous version of this story included the wrong name of the building within the industrial park. The correction information has been added and updated. HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a structure in the HOST Terminal industrial park in Horseheads collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Reports of the collapse in the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
News 8 WROC

Deputies arrests Sodus man for DWI

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR)– The Wayne County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a Sodus man after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Nicholas Stevenson of Sodus was found to be at fault in a personal injury automobile accident on Ridge Road in the town of Sodus around 9:30 p.m. Stevenson was...
SODUS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman arrested for ‘inaccurately representing’ household income

A City of Cortland woman was arrested this past Friday in connection to an investigation that involved falsified documents, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The investigation was conducted by the county sheriff’s office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS). According to the...
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Developer hopes a little “Gem” sparkles in Collegetown

ITHACA, N.Y. — If one has the money, Collegetown is still a safe investment in the Ithaca real estate market. It has a captive market in the form of Cornell renters, the university has added 5,000 students locally since 2005, and the city has rolled out zoning that reduces the need for expensive parking in the most urban parts of the neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy