Commercial burglaries continue in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Over the past three weeks, there have been multiple reported burglaries on commercial businesses in Ithaca, on Saturday police received even more burglary reports.

Multiple new reports came in on Saturday, and are reported as follows.

According to Ithaca Police, at 6:37 a.m. they received a report that a burglary had taken place at Safelite Auto Glass on Cecil A. Malone Drive Police responded to learn that money had been taken from a safe on the inside of the building, and that an exterior door had been damaged, police did not release how much money was taken from the business.

At 7:41 a.m. officers responded to the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Cecil A. Malone Drive for the report of an attempted burglary. After an investigation, it was learned that an unidentified subject wearing a mask attempted to break into the building around 2:30 a.m. The same individual was seen attempting to enter a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot, along with a nearby shed with no success. Property damage did occur during the attempted break-in.

At 8:24 a.m. officers responded to On the Street Pitas on Taughannock Boulevard for the report that the business had been broken into. When police arrived they discovered that items were taken from the business, an undisclosed amount of money, and electronics.

Police received an additional report at 1:05 p.m. at ABC Oriental Rugs on Cecil A. Malone Drive for a burglary. Police say that the suspect had gained entry into a garage at the business and removed property from within.

It is not known at this time if these burglaries are connected, as all the matters are being investigated, but these mark the 12th reported commercial burglary in Ithaca within the past three weeks. Anyone who has any information about any of the incidents is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.

Ithaca Police encourage all residents and business owners to take necessary steps to deter intruders such as locking doors and windows when businesses and homes are unoccupied. Exterior lights should be utilized at night to illuminate dark areas and alarm systems should also be used if installed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.