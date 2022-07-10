ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man torches patrol car, arrested: Pensacola Police

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Pensacola has been arrested after he was caught on camera setting a police patrol car on fire at the police department, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officers said they received two calls around 8 a.m. Sunday morning about a car being on fire outside of the Pensacola Police Department. The Pensacola Fire Department was able to put the car fire out. Security footage showed that the car fire was intentional, according to officials.

Officers determined that Demon Derrick Blackmon, 43, was the arsonist. When officers found Blackmon they say he tried to hit an officer with a stick and resisted arrest. Because of this, officers said they used a taser on him and took him into custody. Blackmon was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and arson.

Officials said more charges are pending after officers found two more vehicles that had an accelerant poured on them. Blackmon also set fire to an electrical box on the Pensacola Police Department building.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

