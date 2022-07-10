ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve aged backwards – 4 beauty mistakes to avoid if you want to look younger

By Franca Akenami
 3 days ago

BEAUTY brands are forever pushing out skincare cocktails that promise youthful, wrinkle-free skin, some even claiming to reverse signs of aging.

Aware of the demand for a young skin regimen, in a social media video, 26-year-old Sarah Palmyra has shared the mistakes she's made in her skincare journey that may age your skin.

Oils are occlusives meant to trap water into the skin and shouldn't be used alone as a hydrator Credit: TikTok/sarahpalmyra
Palmyra applies sunscreen everyday to prevent wrinkles and intense dryness Credit: TikTok/sarahpalmyra

SWITCHING YOUR PRODUCTS OUT TOO FAST

For starters, the skin whiz said that instead of constantly switching up your products without seeing if they work, you should practice patience.

Wait the appropriate amount of time before throwing in the towel and moving on to the next product.

"Me switching products out and not giving [them] enough time to actually work led eventually to my skin freaking out, which actually made my skin look a lot older," Palmyra shared.

She said the irritation from product hopping dried her skin out, causing dehydration lines.

Palmyra added: "Now I actually have rules which include to only use one to two actives per skincare session. This allows me to not waste money and to actually be able to track what actives are working."

USING OIL FOR HYDRATION

In a follow-up clip, the woman shared more tips for aging backward, citing some of the mistakes she's made.

"Mistake number one was using an oil and thinking it was going to help my dehydration. Oils are occlusives, and they're meant to trap water into the skin.

"If your skin is already dehydrated, it's not going to have anything to trap."

For more hydration, Palmyra started the practice of applying her moisturizer on damp skin.

NOT USING SUNSCREEN

Palmyra emphasized that sun damage can cause premature wrinkles and really intense dryness.

To combat this, the skin guru applies sunscreen every single day.

WASHING YOUR FACE MORE THAN YOU NEED TO

The final mistake Palmyra said you'll want to avoid if you want young-looking skin is over-washing your face.

She said: "I actually only oil cleanse in the morning. I know this is shocking, but I have super dry skin, and this actually works really well for me, which is why you shouldn't take skincare rules too seriously, and you should follow what works best for you."

