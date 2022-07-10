ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Back To The Future’ Musical’s DeLorean Star Car Revs Up For Broadway Opening In 2023

By Baz Bamigboye
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: A gleaming, stainless steel DMC DeLorean is ready for its star turn in New York. Phantom of the Opera has its chandelier, while Miss. Saigon boasted a helicopter hovering into view. And now, the Broadway -bound hit West End musical Back to the Future is revving up with a scene-stealing DeLorean time machine.

At a recent matinee performance at London’s Adelphi Theatre of Back to the Future , based on the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox, written by Bob Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and directed by Zemeckis, grown men — many with partners and children — gave their loudest cheers when the DeLorean made its appearance. It arrived in a haze of smoke and flashing blue and white lights some 20 minutes into the first act. “It does get them excited,” the show’s lead producer, Colin Ingram, marveled. “Especially when it travels for the first time, back to 1955,” he said.

The British-designed, Dutch-engineered stage vehicle “is a roughly $300,000 piece of scenery, and it twists, tilts, goes forward and revolves around the revolve,” Ingram explained. Actor Ben Joyce, dressed in Marty McFly’s trademark garb of orange body warmer and ’80s style denims, demonstrated the DeLorean’s computer-generated systems to a Deadline reporter.

The DeLorean time machines will be made in the UK, then shipped to the U.S. for Broadway and other North American productions. There are plans for at least eight additional international productions of Back to the Future.

Joyce, who hails from Swansea in South Wales, is presently starring in the London production of Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre. He’ll be going from Frankie Valle to Hill Valley when he joins Back to the Future. The 22-year-old actor saw the show at the Adelphi last year, months before he had an opportunity to audition for it. “My first two West End parts are both iconic roles,” he said.

Back to the Future is about to hit its one-year mark at the Adelphi, and its first major cast change will see Joyce take over as Marty from Olly Dobson, who originated the role. Neither will transfer with the show to Broadway. Ingram said that auditions for Back to the Future start late August into September, noting that in the U.S., Marty must be played by an American.

Tony-winning Roger Bart ( The Producers ) has been with the show from the beginning as Doc Brown, the part created in the 1985 film and its two sequels by Christopher Lloyd. He will remain with it in London and beyond. “We’re in negotiations for Roger to play Doc on Broadway,” Ingram confirmed.

Official announcements about Back to the Future will be made in September, with tickets going on sale in October. No opening date has been made public. Deadline can report that producers and creatives are said to have identified the Winter Garden Theater as its home for their show. When questioned, Ingram responded, “I can’t say it’s the Winter Garden. We’re still negotiating.”

Then, he stressed, “I’m not confirming it.”

Nor would Ingram confirm that the Broadway production of Back to the Future will come with a whopping 21st century price tag of $23.5 million, though he did acknowledge that it’s costing far less than the $28 million Broadway musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s movie Moulin Rouge!, adding “ There’s big contingency in there.”

The London production is expected to recoup by year’s end, or early in 2023.

The Back to the Future musical was written by Gale, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and directed by John Rando. Show was designed by Tim Hatley.

Madeleine Astrid Gurdon, Baroness Lloyd-Webber, is deputy chairman of LW Theatres, part of her husband Andrew Lord Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group empire. She is the behind-the-scenes power broker. It was she, who, upon seeing an out of town performance of Back to the Future at the UK’s Manchester Opera House in February 2020 (before the pandemic shut down theaters), declared that the Adelphi would be its West End home, disappointing several producers who coveted it.

So far, her bet has proven a wise one. The show’s a fun, crowd-pleasing entertainment spectacular for the family, not an artistic masterpiece. However, it did win the Olivier Award as this year’s best new musical, and other honors.

Visitors to London can see Olly Dobson as Marty McFly for a few more weeks, until Joyce replaces him August 17.

Rando and his team of creatives are working on some changes to the production that’ll be introduced when Joyce joins the show. “Unless you’ve seen the show a dozen times, you won’t notice them,” said Ingram. “It’s all about tightening the show. The changes aren’t major,” he added.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’ Attendance Drops To 65% Of Capacity In Week Leading Up To Lea Michele Announcement; Ticket Prices Surge For Her Debut

News of Lea Michele’s upcoming arrival in Broadway’s Funny Girl will certainly hand the musical a revival in advance ticket sales, welcome news for producers who saw last week’s box office continue its recent downward pivot. The musical, currently starring Beanie Feldstein (who has missed some recent performances) played to houses only 65% full during the week ending July 10.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Iconic Film and TV Cars

Few things have captured the American imagination like the open road and a cool car to drive on it. This love affair with high-performance motor vehicles has often been immortalized on TV or in film. Many of the most beloved and celebrated films of all time feature high-speed car chases, iconic backseat singalongs, or flashy […]
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Roger Bart
Person
Bob Gale
Person
Colin Ingram
Person
Ben Joyce
Person
Glen Ballard
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Dmc Delorean#Back To The Future#The Broadway#Vehicles#Saigon#British#Dutch#North American
tvinsider.com

Joe Turkel, ‘Blade Runner’ & ‘The Shining’ Actor, Dies at 94

Veteran character actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing the ghostly bartender Lloyd in The Shining and Dr. Eldon Tyrell in Blade Runner, has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, Turkel passed away on Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was said to have died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side.
BROOKLYN, NY
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cars
Deadline

Cheyenne Jackson Going ‘Into The Woods’ As Temporary Fill-In For Gavin Creel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Cheyenne Jackson will step into the roles of Cinderella’s Prince and Red Riding Hood’s Wolf for a weeklong stint in Broadway’s hit revival Into the Woods, taking over for Gavin Creel during a previously scheduled absence. Jackson will play the roles from July 24-August 2 while Creel fulfills prior commitments. The latter will return to the production on August 6 following a residence at The O’Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing the project he wrote, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice. “I’m honored and elated to have been asked to return to...
NFL
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Will Pay Up To $16M In Fraud Scheme Plea Deal – Update

PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Johnny Depp Rejects Amber Heard’s “Frivolous” Aim To Toss Trial Verdict As Too Little, Too Late; ‘Pirates’ Star Claims ‘Aquaman’ Star Knew About Juror Discrepancy

Just a few days after Amber Heard filed new paperwork to have Johnny Depp’s defamation trial-winning verdict tossed out and a new trial set, the current Jeff Beck sideman has responded. Unsurprisingly, the lengthy response from Team Depp is to maintain the multi-million dollar decision, insisting that the Virginia court “reject Ms. Heard’s baseless contention” over his more than $10 million damages award and everything else.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Regé-Jean Page Responds To Speculation About ‘Bridgerton’ Recasting His Role In Future Seasons

Regé-Jean Page spoke about the possibility that his beloved Bridgerton character, Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, will be recasted in future seasons of the hit Netflix period drama. “They’re free to do as they like,” the Emmy Award nominee told Variety at the premiere of his new action movie The Gray Man on July 13. Regé-Jean, 34, explained that he and Shonda Rimes, one of the executive producers of Bridgerton, “had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’: The Duffer Brothers Discussed Killing Off Fan Favorite Max Mayfield In Season 4

Click here to read the full article. Matt and Ross Duffer (Duffer Brothers) had much more sinister plans for Max Mayfield in the latest season of Stranger Things. If you’ve already watched the show, then you know the season ended with Max (Sadie Sink) in a coma with several broken limbs. The show creators and brothers went on the Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Unlocked aftershow to discuss how her ending was supposed to be much darker as they initially thought of killing the character off permanently.  “It was discussed as a possibility,” said Ross Duffer. “For a while, that is what was...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Pluto TV Launches Free Streaming Channels For ‘Judge Judy’, ‘Let’s Make A Deal’; ‘Wheel Of Fortune’, ‘Jeopardy’ To Follow August 1

Paramount Global’s free streaming outlet Pluto TV has launched channels dedicated to syndication mainstays Judge Judy and Let’s Make a Deal and plans to debut Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! channels on August 1. The moves are part of a broader reorganization and expansion of the programming categories...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Elon Musk Twitter Deal Is “Not Terminated,” Tech Firm’s Lawyer Insists; Stock Falls 11% As Tesla CEO’s Meme Mockery Continues

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Twitter lawyers’ letter, closing stock price. Lawyers for Twitter called Elon Musk’s planned termination of his $44 billion takeover of the social media firm “invalid and wrongful” in a letter disclosed to the SEC after the close of today’s trading. William Savitt of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz asserted that Twitter had lived up to its end of the bargain. Since the surprise acquisition was finalized last April, it has descended into a legal morass, with expectations for a protracted battle to come. The withdrawal by Musk and his backers...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy