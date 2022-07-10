ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drink Like A King With George Strait’s Signature Margarita Recipe

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Jason Risner via Codigo

Drink like a King.

In my opinion (and everybody else’s), King George reigns supreme when it comes to country music, but he ain’t no slouch in the tequila department either.

In fact, I’ll be the first in line to go ahead and call him the tequila king as well because his Código 1530 Tequila is the best I’ve ever tasted.

And no, that’s not a paid endorsement. It’s not an advertisement, it’s the truth. If you haven’t tried it yet, do it now, thank me later.

Anyways, ol’ King George shared his go-to marg recipe, affectionately titled the Ranch Margarita.

Made with his Código 1530 Blanco tequila, it also adds a splash of triple sec, lime juice and agave nectar.

Here’s what to do:

2 Oz of Código 1530 Blanco Tequila

.5 Oz of Triple Sec

1 Oz of Lime Juice

.5 Oz of Agave Nectar

Mix it up, drink your ass off.

A while back, George gave us an update on how he was surviving quarantine, and like many of us, he was drinking.

“When I’m under quarantine, which I am quite a bit, these times are a little more serious than most but I can always count on Codigo 1530 to get me through it.”

Me and the King are doing quarantine the same damn way, and that’s good enough for me.

Stay thirsty my friends…

Código 1530 Unveils One Of The Most Expensive Tequilas In The World

Bang for your buck? You’re gonna need a lot of bucks…

Código 1530 is easily one of the best tequilas in the business. Co-owned by the great George Strait, the common tagline from the King is, “if it’s not your favorite, you haven’t tried it.”

And he’s right.

But now, Código is expanding their incredible line of tequilas to include one of the rarest and most expensive tequilas on the market. Clocking in at a whopping $3,300 bucks, Código 1530 13-year Extra Añejo is officially available for purchase for a limited time.

Only 350 bottles have been made, so if you’re gonna try and get some, you better get on it.

Co-founder of Código Federico Vaughan had this to say about the launch:

“Our 13-year Anejo is in its own category. We are taking our already beautifully aged Extra Anejo, and finishing it in French Cognac casks for another 6 months, which gives it a truly unique and distinguished taste.”

It comes with a unique crystal glass bottle which is packaged in a custom, laser-etched wood box, and of course features two tasting glasses so you can enjoy it properly.

All I have to say is, this has to be the smoothest tequila on the face of this planet. Of course, I’m used to that bottom shelf garbage at the local dives in my hometown… not exactly a refined palate over here.

But if that’s not in your price range (it’s not in mine either), try yourself a bottle of King George’s Origen Private Reserve. At only $350, it’s a steal compared to the 13-year Extra Anejo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346zMR_0gaqBY0E00

tim
3d ago

I follow God ..35 years Sober ..September 22 1987 ..and Counting ..

#Food Drink#Signature Margarita#The Ranch Margarita
Whiskey Riff

