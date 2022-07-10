ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Unearths $159 Million Overseas, $302 Million Globally

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Disney’s Marvel adventure “ Thor: Love and Thunder ” has thundered to $302 million at the global box office, thanks to a better-than-expected $159 million start overseas.

Overall ticket sales mark a franchise-best start for Marvel’s standalone stories about Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. It also ranks as the third-best opening weekend of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Internationally, the fourth standalone “Thor” film is playing in 47 markets, excluding France, China and Russia. In like-for-like territories, “Thor: Love and Thunder” ranks as the 11th biggest global debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranking 19% ahead of 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” 75% ahead of 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” and 156% ahead of the MCU’s first foray into Asgardian culture in 2011’s “Thor.”

Outside of North America, “Thor 4” enjoyed the strongest start in Korea with $15.3 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $14.8 million. The otherworldly action-comedy scored an especially promising debut in Australia, Hemsworth’s home country and the location where the movie was filmed, with $13.8 million. Other top-earning territories include Mexico ($11.8 million), India ($10.3 million) and Brazil ($8 million).

Premium formats, including Imax and 3D, greatly boosted ticket sales, contributing 36% of global revenues. Internationally, 3D ticket sales were especially huge in Argentina (48%) and Brazil (33%).

Taika Waititi returned to direct “Love and Thunder,” which follows Hemsworth’s Norse god as he teams up with his ex girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields her own hammer as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a journey to defeat the galactic villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who is hellbent on his plan to purge the globe of all things divine. Critics and audience members were mostly fond of “Love and Thunder” — which has a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B+” CinemaScore — but were more receptive to its predecessor “Ragnarok.”

Meanwhile, Universal and Illumination’s animated comedy “Minions: The Rise of Gru” added $56.3 million from 64 overseas markets, bringing its international tally to $189 million and its global total to $399.8 million.

Another holdover, Paramount’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dazzle with $23 million from 65 territories, a 40% decline from its prior outing. After seven weeks in theaters, the Tom Cruise-led action epic has grossed $586.2 million internationally and $597 million domestically.

In other box office milestones, Universal’s dino tentpole “Jurassic World Dominion” is nearing the $900 million mark. The sixth installment in the “Jurassic” series has collected $15.5 million from 72 markets over the weekend, taking its foreign haul to $526.1 million. With another $350 million at the domestic box office, “Dominion” has amassed $876 million to date.

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” placed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Gives Cinemas Another Reason to Celebrate, but Where Does Summer Movie Season Go From Here?

Click here to read the full article. Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” completed the Herculean task of getting audiences to go to theaters for a shirtless Chris Hemsworth and… OK maybe that’s not too heavy a lift given that the fourth standalone Marvel movie about the hunky God of Thunder opened to the tune of $143 million at the domestic box office. But “Thor 4,” which impressively scored a mightier start than its 2017 predecessor “Ragnarok” ($123 million), as well as the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, marks another important box office victory as the industry attempts to rebuild itself...
MOVIES
Variety

Armie Hammer Is Working as a Timeshare Salesman in the Caymans, After All

Click here to read the full article. Last week, reports circulated as photos of Armie Hammer surfaced on social media and in the tabloids. The photos in question appeared to showcase the actor — who was all but ousted from Hollywood after being hit with a series of sexual abuse allegations — working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands. Initially, a flyer made the rounds on social media stating that Hammer was working as a hotel concierge. The hotel told various media outlets, including Variety, that Hammer was not on their staff. But then photos were published of Hammer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taika Waititi: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Deleted Scenes With Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage Just ‘Aren’t Good Enough’

Click here to read the full article. Taika Waititi left a ton of surprises in “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the cutting room floor, including buzzy appearances by Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage. The latter two shot scenes in the film as their pre-existing Marvel characters the Grandmaster and Eitri, respectively, while “Game of Thrones” favorite Headey was set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. All of their scenes got deleted. “I wrote the thing so when you cut anything it’s a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you’re like, ‘Am I not that good? Should...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
Variety

‘Only in Theaters’: Inside Hollywood’s Campaign to Get Audiences Back to the Big Screen

Click here to read the full article. No matter the studio, there’s nary a theatrical movie poster or TV spot today that doesn’t feature the phrase “only in theaters” as prominently as the film’s title. It’s not a coincidence. It’s a form of damage control. Hollywood’s unified marketing push comes after a two-year period in which movie distribution patterns were ceaselessly changing and nearly every major movie was released in a different way. In the time since cinemas have started to rebound, studios have veered back to the one-size-fits-most approach for bringing movies to the masses. However, industry experts believe COVID-era effects...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Marvel#Mcu#Asgardian#Imax
Variety

Tyler Perry, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Kasi Lemmons to Appear at 20th Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

The 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) will open with the award-winning documentary “Descendant” from Netflix, Participant and Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company. The documentary — which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision after its Sundance Film...
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Country
France
Country
India
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Speeds to $600 Million at Domestic Box Office

Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell keeps soaring to new box office heights. Paramount’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $600 million in North American ticket sales, a milestone that only a dozen films have ever reached. Box office revenues currently stand at $601.9 million domestically and $595.6...
MOVIES
Variety

Taika Waititi: ‘I Would Definitely’ Direct ‘Thor 5,’ but Only if Chris Hemsworth Returns

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in theaters now. Taika Waititi hit a Marvel home run with the critically acclaimed “Thor: Ragnarok,” but his just-released follow-up tentpole “Thor: Love and Thunder” is having a much harder go of it. The film received middling reviews (67% on Rotten Tomatoes) and is already shaping up to be hugely divisive among MCU fans. The movie picked up a B+ CinemaScore, making it the fourth MCU movie not to land in the A range alongside “Thor,” “Eternals” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
MOVIES
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Announces New Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ From Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Click here to read the full article. Tom Allen (a.k.a. Chad Kroeger) and JT Parr are taking their comedic activism to Netflix in the newly announced series “Chad & JT Go Deep.” The series follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. However, when one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture. “Chad & JT Go Deep” will premiere Tuesday, August 23. Kroeger and Parr have made a name for themselves by hitting...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy