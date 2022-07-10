ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Berclair

By Action News 5 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person died after a car crash...

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured and one person dead within a 4-hour span. Officers responded to the first shooting Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Spottswood Avenue in East Memphis. The shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased.
MEMPHIS, TN
Juvenile, 2 adults injured in overnight crash near Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile and two adults are in the hospital after a crash near the Binghampton area Monday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue around 10:30 p.m. A juvenile and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Man carjacks Kia, rams into police car during arrest, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who mimicked police lights to steal another man’s car was put behind bars after the real Memphis Police caught up with him, the department said. Memphis Police said that 24-year-old Caran Stokes used blue and red emergency lights to pull over another man in a Kia Sedona on Hendricks Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis woman’s car stolen twice in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman took matters into her own hands after her car was stolen twice in one day. Tiffany Lowe’s car was parked on a South Memphis street Tuesday when she came out to find it was gone. The thieves didn’t get far — the car broke down. That was just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man arrested after 2 shot near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis man is behind bars following a shooting in Downtown Memphis on June 12 near Beale Street. Vincent Williams, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Memphis Police said he fired shots from an SUV near B.B. King and Peabody Place during a busy time. Two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lanes blocked on I-40 due to crash

UPDATE 5:43 AM: All lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash was reported at 4:31 a.m. on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis. Police have not released an update on the condition of the victims involved in the crash. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction worker was hit by a white Chevy Silverado that left the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 51 near Kapik road. Hernando police found the Silverado and made a traffic stop. The driver John Mckee was arrested Tuesday, and he was charged with...
HERNANDO, MS
Woman wakes up to burglary in Memphis hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into a hotel room while a family of four was sleeping and stealing a wedding ring and several other personal belongings. A woman told police around 1:30 a.m. Monday, she saw a strange man holding her husband’s laptop bag...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX13 Investigates: Most dangerous intersections in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From reckless drivers to super speeders to distracted drivers, it is almost impossible to avoid dangerous drivers in Memphis. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Shelby County had 124 deadly crashes during the first seven months of 2022. FOX13 Investigates obtained information from Memphis police...
MEMPHIS, TN
Northaven barricade suspect identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a three-hour barricade that took place in Northaven on Monday. SCSO detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Martavious Britton on Wednesday afternoon. It started when the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant at a home Breckenwood Drive. The sheriff’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Multiple suspects wanted for smash and grab at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash and grab at Oak Court Mall. Officers received a call about a business robbery Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. at Macy’s. A witness told officers eight suspects entered the store through the cosmetics section, walked over to jewelry counters, smashed...
MEMPHIS, TN
How MPD took an armed suspect who shot a police officer into custody uninjured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giorgio Minnis was taken into custody Saturday after shooting a Memphis Police officer. The Memphis Police Department said officers arrived at a Hickory Hill apartment complex where it was reported that Minnis allegedly stole his uncle's car, drove it to the complex and made threats to harm people inside the home, including a child.
MEMPHIS, TN
Neighbor stops burglars at hospitalized woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital. Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue. He said when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN

