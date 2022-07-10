1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured and one person dead within a 4-hour span. Officers responded to the first shooting Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Spottswood Avenue in East Memphis. The shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile and two adults are in the hospital after a crash near the Binghampton area Monday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue around 10:30 p.m. A juvenile and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, went to the hospital after a car crash Monday night in Memphis. The accident happened at Vollintine Avenue and Hollywood Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Memphis Police. The crash involved two vehicles. The child and an adult were taken to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after shooting an MLGW security officer following a crash in North Memphis, police say. Just before midnight on Monday, police say Dillon Rone was involved in a crash at Hollywood and Vollintine where he then fired shots in the air before fleeing the scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who mimicked police lights to steal another man’s car was put behind bars after the real Memphis Police caught up with him, the department said. Memphis Police said that 24-year-old Caran Stokes used blue and red emergency lights to pull over another man in a Kia Sedona on Hendricks Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a church member after he offered him a ride home. Police responded to the carjacking on July 6 at East Raines Road and Faronia Road. The victim told police he gave a man...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman took matters into her own hands after her car was stolen twice in one day. Tiffany Lowe’s car was parked on a South Memphis street Tuesday when she came out to find it was gone. The thieves didn’t get far — the car broke down. That was just […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis man is behind bars following a shooting in Downtown Memphis on June 12 near Beale Street. Vincent Williams, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Memphis Police said he fired shots from an SUV near B.B. King and Peabody Place during a busy time. Two […]
UPDATE 5:43 AM: All lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash was reported at 4:31 a.m. on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis. Police have not released an update on the condition of the victims involved in the crash. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction worker was hit by a white Chevy Silverado that left the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 51 near Kapik road. Hernando police found the Silverado and made a traffic stop. The driver John Mckee was arrested Tuesday, and he was charged with...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into a hotel room while a family of four was sleeping and stealing a wedding ring and several other personal belongings. A woman told police around 1:30 a.m. Monday, she saw a strange man holding her husband’s laptop bag...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From reckless drivers to super speeders to distracted drivers, it is almost impossible to avoid dangerous drivers in Memphis. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Shelby County had 124 deadly crashes during the first seven months of 2022. FOX13 Investigates obtained information from Memphis police...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a three-hour barricade that took place in Northaven on Monday. SCSO detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Martavious Britton on Wednesday afternoon. It started when the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant at a home Breckenwood Drive. The sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash and grab at Oak Court Mall. Officers received a call about a business robbery Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. at Macy’s. A witness told officers eight suspects entered the store through the cosmetics section, walked over to jewelry counters, smashed...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left four people injured. Officers responded to the 100 block of Hillview for a shooting just after 10 p.m. on July 11. Police found a woman who was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rollover crash with a fire briefly shut down all westbound lanes of I-40 near Chelsea Avenue, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said two cars collided when one rolled over and caught fire, prompting a large response from first responders. Injuries have been reported,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giorgio Minnis was taken into custody Saturday after shooting a Memphis Police officer. The Memphis Police Department said officers arrived at a Hickory Hill apartment complex where it was reported that Minnis allegedly stole his uncle's car, drove it to the complex and made threats to harm people inside the home, including a child.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after another man was shot following a minor fender bender. The incident happened July 12 on Winchester Road, where a man’s car was hit by a white Kia. According to an affidavit, the driver and passenger in the Kia got...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital. Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue. He said when […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
