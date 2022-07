Regé-Jean Page spoke about the possibility that his beloved Bridgerton character, Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, will be recasted in future seasons of the hit Netflix period drama. “They’re free to do as they like,” the Emmy Award nominee told Variety at the premiere of his new action movie The Gray Man on July 13. Regé-Jean, 34, explained that he and Shonda Rimes, one of the executive producers of Bridgerton, “had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO