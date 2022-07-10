ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea Near Official -report

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious reports have Raheem Sterling a scintilla away from Chelsea. The reports have a fee of £47.5M which is pretty good considering the contract and now with Gabriel Jesus totals around £100M off...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#The Premier League
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland Mural Revealed In Manchester City Centre

A new mural featuring Manchester City's marquee summer signing Erling Haaland has been completed this week. The Norway international arrived in Manchester late last week, following his summer holidays. Haaland was presented to City supporters at an unveiling ceremony outside the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, joined by a few...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Present Three New Signings

Manchester City have presented three new signings as Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega and Erling Haaland were presented to the City faithful. We have quotes, pictures and more!. “Maybe [the good weather in Manchester today] is because of me...”. “I think I’m a mix of a German and Spanish goalkeeper. I’m...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy