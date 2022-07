The Miami Dolphins are ready to start their 2022 season in just over a week’s time but that doesn’t seem to deter the talk about Sean Payton. It doesn’t appear that Sean Payton wants to stay out of coaching, he just doesn’t want to stay in New Orleans. We all know or have heard about the $100 million rumor offered by Stephen Ross to hire Payton away from the Saints but apparently, the story simply won’t go away.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO