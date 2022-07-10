ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

Head-on car accident killed two Lacombe residents early Sunday morning

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACOMBE, La. — Two Lacombe residents were killed in a two-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning on U.S. 190 near Dresden Drive in St. Tammany Parish. Around 3 a.m.,...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Slidell police investigate fatal accident on Old Spanish Trail

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday night. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Interstate 10. No information on the cause of the accident was released.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Man dies at hospital after vomiting suspected narcotics in back of patrol unit

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a man arrested by a deputy died while in custody Wednesday evening. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a JPSO deputy was transporting an arrestee to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Wednesday when during this transport, the deputy noticed the arrestee appeared to be in some form of medical distress.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lacombe, LA
Crime & Safety
Lacombe, LA
Accidents
City
Lacombe, LA
cenlanow.com

SWAT and US Marshals surround hotel on Manhattan Boulevard

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was seen outside of a hotel in Harvey on Wednesday morning. Early reports show that the Jefferson Parish SWAT Team was on site assisting the US Marshals with a case. Teams are currently staged at the In Town Suites hotel, located...
HARVEY, LA
WGNO

One dead, another injured in New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday. The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed, one injured in crash early Sunday morning in St. Tammany

Two Lacombe residents died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish, state police said. The crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on U.S. 190 near Dresden Drive, killed 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer. Investigators with Troop L of the Louisiana State Police determined...
LACOMBE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Sunday Morning#Traffic Accident#U S 190#Infiniti#Wdsu
NOLA.com

18-year-old arrested in shooting of baby at New Orleans Costco, records show

A teen has been arrested for the shooting injury of a one-year-old child Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Zyaire Cornelius, 18, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center at 11:21 p.m. last night for second degree cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, records from the sheriff's office show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Laplace 17-year-old arrested for murder in Kenner

KENNER, La. — On July 13, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a second-degree murder warrant. On March 25, 2022, Kenner Police Department investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26, Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive, Kenner.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man dies after being shot in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a man is dead after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. According to detectives the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street in the Little Woods neighborhood. This is a developing story. Stay...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWL

Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey reopened after SWAT standoff ends

HARVEY, La. — A 49-year-old suspect is in custody after a couple hours-long standoff with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT unit Wednesday morning on Manhattan Blvd. The busy boulevard in Harvey, Louisiana was completely shut down in both directions in the area of the In Town Suites Extended...
HARVEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
WGNO

Man rescued after 18-wheeler overturns on Twin Span Bridge Sunday morning

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday morning, the St.Tammany Fire Protection District #1 began investigating a car crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on I-10. The crash caused I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge to be shut down. According to a post made on social media, the 18-wheeler overturned into Lake Ponchartrain while driving to New Orleans from Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy