ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers coach takes ruthless shot at Jimmy Garoppolo amid trade rumors

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not happening. Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have been a very interesting landing spot for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, there is next to no chance that will ever happen. As Pro Football Talk...

fansided.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Baker Mayfield Says He Was ‘Shocked’ When Cleveland Browns Let Him Go, But Is ‘Grateful For My Time There’

In one of his first full interviews since joining the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed his recent unceremonious exit from the Cleveland Browns. While speaking about his former NFL team, Mayfield admitted he was “shocked” by Cleveland’s decision to move on from him and sign former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson instead. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner also shared that he was “grateful” for his time in Ohio as he spoke about his four years with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
thecomeback.com

Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent responds to Buccaneers report

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers at some point, but the team has been waiting on his shoulder to heal up from offseason surgery. At this point in the NFL offseason, there isn’t any clear spot where he may land. However,...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times#Sports Illustrated#Bucs#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Panthers release QB following Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday following his trade, but in order to become a member of the roster, that means that someone else had to be removed from it. Unfortunately, that meant that the NFL team waived undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Davis Cheek. Cheek, who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster. Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

266K+
Followers
504K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy