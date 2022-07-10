ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis World Reacts to Novak Djokovic Winning 21st Grand Slam

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEzni_0gaq9sUb00

The Serbian superstar claimed his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday.

For the seventh time in his illustrious career, Novak Djokovic emerged as the last man standing at Wimbledon , defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a hard-fought affair on Sunday.

The win gave Djokovic his 21st career Grand Slam, moving him closer to Rafael Nadal (22) for the most major titles in men’s tennis history. The Serbian superstar also secured his fourth consecutive Wimbledon trophy while extending his unbeaten run at the event to 28 straight matches.

Check out some of the best reactions from the tennis world to The Djoker’s latest victory on Centre Court:

More Tennis Coverage:

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis World Reacts#Serbian#Djoker#Centre Court#Captures First Grand Slam
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods quote at St Andrews: "It's a bit of an exaggeration"

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus both said you can't really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open Championship at St Andrews. Jon Rahm gets what they are saying but thinks it's something of an exaggeration. Both Woods and Nicklaus have won The Open three times, each winning...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer. The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens Makes WTA History By Prioritizing Self-Care

In 2021, Stephens became the first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player to ink a deal with the wellness brand, WHOOP. She’s also one of the founding members of WHOOP’s Women’s Sports Collective, which aims to drive new research, test upcoming product features, and address the research and education gap within women’s performance, according to the brand’s press release.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy