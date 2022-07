Breshad Perriman only seems to click when he is playing for the Buccaneers. However, their time together could be coming to a close without a great camp. Breshad Perriman’s career arc has been an extremely unique one. Coming into the NFL as a highly-touted pick but never being able to reach that standard made it so that Perriman was just looking for a home during his first stint with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO