ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic in seventh heaven after beating Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon final

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpP0p_0gaq9oCv00

Novak Djokovic maintained his stranglehold on Wimbledon by beating a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive title and 21st grand slam crown.

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club , equalling Pete Sampras’ tally and closing to within one of both Roger Federer’s men’s singles record here and Rafael Nadal’s overall mark.

It has been a difficult season for Djokovic but he has once again been able to rely on the lawns of Centre Court to bring the best out of him, and he raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Novak Djokovic's US Open Stance

Novak Djokovic has just claimed the Wimbledon title for his 21st Grand Slam and would probably like to add a U.S. Open to make it 22. But he won't be allowed into the United States to compete anytime soon. Djokovic has been barred from entering the United States due to...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael NadalDjokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Serbian#The All England Club#Centre Court#Wimbledon Title For
The Independent

‘No need to panic’: Moeen Ali offers support to new England captain Jos Buttler

Moeen Ali has urged England not to worry about making a losing start to Jos Buttler’s captaincy reign, insisting the team will peak at the right time.Buttler stepped up as white-ball skipper after Eoin Morgan’s retirement last month, winning just one of his first four matches against a strong India side.The tourists took the Twenty20 series 2-1 and then routed England by 10 wickets in the first one-day international, dismissing them for 110 before knocking off the runs without loss.They have the chance to put things right at Lord’s on Thursday, the three-year anniversary of their World Cup final win...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios’ hot mic moment trying to get drunk woman kicked out of Wimbledon final vs. Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios wears his emotions on his sleeves. Always. That was evident during the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday when the Australian tennis player was seen frequently chirping at spectators in the crowd. At one point, Kyrgios got so fed up that during a timeout he asked the referee to remove a drunken […] The post Nick Kyrgios’ hot mic moment trying to get drunk woman kicked out of Wimbledon final vs. Novak Djokovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy