Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels completed a fantastic 60km solo ride to claim victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France. On a mountainous ride from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel les Portes du Solieil in France, Jungels held his place in the breakaway for most of the 193km trek before deciding to make a run for the finish.

The 29-year-old took advantage of the descent down Col del la Croix and pushed further ahead in the next valley to give himself enough time to tackle the final two climbs unopposed. With a lead of over two minutes he held off an inspired Thibaut Pinot after the Frenchman ran out of legs 2km from the finish to claim his first ever stage win in the Tour de France.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Simon Geschke moved to the top of the King of the Mountains race after three strong climbs including a win on the catergory 1 Col de la Croix to take the Polka Dot jersey off Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen. Belgian Wout van Aert won the intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the points classification and keep possession of the Green Jersey whilst Tadej Pogacar cruised to a fifth place finish and retained the Yellow Jersey ahead of a rest day on Monday.

