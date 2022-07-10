ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0KC3_0gaq9bjU00

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels completed a fantastic 60km solo ride to claim victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France. On a mountainous ride from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel les Portes du Solieil in France, Jungels held his place in the breakaway for most of the 193km trek before deciding to make a run for the finish.

The 29-year-old took advantage of the descent down Col del la Croix and pushed further ahead in the next valley to give himself enough time to tackle the final two climbs unopposed. With a lead of over two minutes he held off an inspired Thibaut Pinot after the Frenchman ran out of legs 2km from the finish to claim his first ever stage win in the Tour de France.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Simon Geschke moved to the top of the King of the Mountains race after three strong climbs including a win on the catergory 1 Col de la Croix to take the Polka Dot jersey off Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen. Belgian Wout van Aert won the intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the points classification and keep possession of the Green Jersey whilst Tadej Pogacar cruised to a fifth place finish and retained the Yellow Jersey ahead of a rest day on Monday.

Relive all the updates from Stage 9 of the Tour de France:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022: Protestors on road bring stage 10 to a standstill

The Tour de France was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as demonstrators blocked the road en route to Megève.A large breakaway group of riders were leading stage 10 by several minutes when they ran into protestors lined across the road with around 35km of the 148km route remaining.Two of the activists were sitting back-to-back tied together while others let off red smokebombs, and the breakaway was significantly hindered in its progress towards the finish.Eurosport’s on-road commentator Bradley Wiggins reported seeing team officials leave their cars to physically remove the demonstrators, describing the conflict as “great scenes”, while police also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tom Pidcock wins historic Alpe d’Huez Tour de France stage as Jonas Vingegaard holds off Tadej Pogacar

Tom Pidcock became the youngest ever winner of a Tour de France stage on the Alpe d’Huez, and only the second British winner, with victory on stage 12. Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one as he rode clear of Louis Meintjes and a rejuvenated Chris Froome - enjoying his best day on a bike since his horror crash in 2019 - on roads packed with rowdy spectators before celebrating at the top of one of cycling’s most famous mountains.As one of five survivors from the day’s breakaway, the Olympic mountain bike champion, just 22,...
CYCLING
The Independent

Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels Tour de France pressure

The 109th Tour de France came alive on an epic day in the Alps as Tadej Pogacar cracked and Jonas Vingegaard rode his way into the yellow jersey.Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma squad worked to isolate and weaken Pogacar on a punishing 11th stage from Albertville that took in the climbs of the Telegraphe and Galibier before a summit finish on the Col du Granon, and they got their rewards as Pogacar lost almost three minutes.The Slovenian had looked supreme up to this point in the race, threatening to make a third straight title a procession, and could be seen smiling and gesturing...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 11 preview: Route map and profile on road to Col du Granon today

The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. He held off any challenge yesterday en route to Megève – despite the stage being disrupted by protestors – as up ahead, Magnus Cort edged a dramatic victory on the line.But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Geschke
Person
Thibaut Pinot
Person
Bob Jungels
The Independent

Alpe d’Huez: Immortality awaits atop the ultimate Tour de France climb

A few months after winning on a raucous Alpe d’Huez wearing the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas snuck back to the place of his greatest triumph to check if it had really happened. Signposts on each of the Alpe’s famous 21 hairpins bear the names of riders to have conquered the Tour de France climb, and immortalised among the greats like Fausto Coppi and Bernard Hinault, Thomas found his own name written on the 13th bend. Presumably whoever was in charge of the Alpe’s signage was not a cycling fan, because the Welshman climbed halfway up only to discover his name...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 11 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 304 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route

The Tour de France was interrupted on Tuesday (12 July) by a group of protesters who blocked the road en route to Megève. This video shows the protesters sitting on the road as red smokebombs are deployed during the 10th stage of the race. Dernière Rénovation, a climate protest...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Of The Mountains#The Tour De France#Aigle#Frenchman
The Independent

Brentford sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on four-year deal

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a four-year deal from Lazio, subject to international clearance.The 27-year-old – who joins on a free transfer – has played more than 200 times for Lazio and more than 150 Serie A matches, also earning 19 caps for Albania, and will join his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Germany in the next few days.Athens-born Strakosha’s 2020/2021 season was hampered by injury but he cemented his role as Lazio’s starting goalkeeper on return, playing the last 23 Serie A games en route to a fifth-place finish last seasonBrentford head coach Thomas Frank told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Basque country, Brittany and Jura: three epic camping road trips across France

I came across the Route Thermale on an old, dog-eared map while trying to find a coherent route across the Pyrenees. Scanning the winding mountain roads I noticed, in tiny print, the words “Route Thermale” against the D918. I was intrigued. I turned to my phone and discovered that the route was financed by Napoleon III to join up the spa towns across the mountains – a perfect “slow road” adventure. My map had it marked as being “scenic” for almost its entire length, and it wasn’t hard to see why.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy