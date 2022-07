When there are 50 shades of white on the shelf at the hardware store, choosing a paint brand and color can be a bit intimidating. Still, selecting a reliable option is an important decision, because a high-quality paint will improve both your painting experience and your results. In an effort to cut down your time stressing over the paint sample display rack, I asked a few real estate agents what brands and colors they rely on to get a house sold.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO