WV State Fire Academy holds firefighter training

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Academy held it’s firefighter one training courses this weekend at Jackson’s Mill Fire Academy.

For a firefighter to go inside a burning structure, they are required to complete firefighter one training, which requires firefighters to train inside real burning structures.

Saturday, the firefighters in training went through live burn and forceful entry training.

    Ready to go fight the fire. (WBOY Image.)
    Getting ready to go in live fire building. (WBOY Image.)
    Listening to an instructor. (WBOY Image.)
    (WBOY Image.)
    (WBOY Image.)
    (WBOY Image.)
    2 firefighters fight blaze. (WBOY Image.)
    live fire room. (WBOY Image.)
    Is it hot enough yet? (WBOY Image.)

“I love to teach young firefighters, because they are like a sponge in water, they will soak up everything you tell them,” said Mike Hart, WVU Fire Service Extension instructor. “And, we need firefighters. The recruitment and retention is a large problem in the state of West Virginia. Not only the state of West Virginia, it’s nationwide.”

Sunday, the firefighters will do a search and rescue as well as a live car fire exercise, finishing the day with final exams.

Upon completion, these firefighters in training are one step closer to becoming real firefighters.

For more information on how to become a firefighter or what the West Virginia State Fire Academy does, click here.

