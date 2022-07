A Cloquet hockey coach has been fired after he allegedly solicited sex from someone he believed was a 16-year-old boy. A group called Midwest Predator Catchers orchestrated the sting, which was filmed at Allison Park in Sleepy Eye over the weekend. In the video, Brendan Phelps appeared to be at the park to meet the boy. Phelps says in the video he is 26, but other reports list his age as 31.

