Dearborn, MI

Horse euthanized after crash while pulling passengers in carriage at Greenfield Village

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A horse at The Henry Ford Greenfield Village has been euthanized after a crash over the weekend.

Officials with The Henry Ford say the Percheron horse was pulling an omnibus with passengers inside at the time of the incident. Officials did not say how many were on board at the time of the crash, but did say no one was injured.

Witnesses said the horse began running out of control, leading to the crash. It was not immediately clear what prompted the horse to run out of control.

Henry Ford officials said the horse was injured in the incident and had to be euthanized by their veterinarian.

“We at The Henry Ford are deeply saddened by this incident and we are grateful that no one in the carriage nor anyone nearby in Greenfield Village was hurt,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“The health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers are our number one priority,” the post said. “The well-being and best management practices of our animals on-site are of great importance to us as an institution that has included animals as part of its stellar guest experiences throughout its more than 90-year history.”

Comments / 8

the1andonlylilpitbull
2d ago

You might have had too many people in the wagon for the horse it might have been hurting its back to freaked out wanted everybody off think about all the people you put in a wagon everyday for that horse to pull the horse is not young anymore so the more weight the more it's going to hurt that horses back let me put 20 people on your back and see if you can carry them stop over weighing the wagons so they can do their job right stop hurting the horses back just for your pleasure for your money

Reply
4
 

