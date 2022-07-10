ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Suspect for Tool Theft

 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for tool theft. Detectives state that on June 29, 2022, at around 7:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance footage breaking the window of a...

