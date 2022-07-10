Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Suspect for Tool Theft

ELVERSON, PA — Do you know this man? Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at Walmart in Elverson. The Caernarvon Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft incident at Walmart located at 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, Pennsylvania. On June 7, 2022, at around 9:36 PM, the pictured male suspect arrived operating an unknown make/model four-door sedan that is light in color. Once in the store, the suspect selected various merchandise and proceeded to the electronics department. He forced entry to the glass case and removed a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras, etc. The total amount of items have an estimated value of around $4,256.

