Tennis

Is Novak Djokovic the GOAT after winning 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon?

By John Healy
 3 days ago
Novak Djokovic has once again defended his major title.

The top-seeded Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, 3-1, to win Wimbledon on Sunday for the fourth straight time and 21st Grand Slam win of his career, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and trailing Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22.

The 35-year-old has now won his last 28 matches on the grass court at Wimbledon, which he was won seven times in his career. Only Federer has won more, with eight.

Djokovic dropped the opening set to the 27-year-old Australian, 4-6, before winning the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to complete his victory. He joined John McEnroe as the only major champion to lose his opening set in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches. McEnroe did the same at the 1981 US Open.

The historic win had many on social media naming Djokovic as the sport’s G.O.A.T.

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
John Mcenroe
Roger Federer
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon. Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#Australian#G O A T Magnificent#Centre Court#Djoker
Sports Illustrated

Novak Djokovic Celebrates in Frolic Around Centre Court With His Kids

Of all the greats who have competed at Wimbledon, there are few stars in the sport’s history who look more at home on Centre Court than Novak Djokovic. The 35-year-old proved as much on Sunday by claiming his seventh Wimbledon crown in a win over Nick Kyrgios. As if his strong finish to the match didn’t already show his level of comfort playing on the famous grass court, Djokovic, looking as calm as ever, hung around the All England Club to celebrate his latest triumph with two of his biggest fans: his children.
TENNIS
