Is Novak Djokovic the GOAT after winning 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic has once again defended his major title.

The top-seeded Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, 3-1, to win Wimbledon on Sunday for the fourth straight time and 21st Grand Slam win of his career, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and trailing Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22.

The 35-year-old has now won his last 28 matches on the grass court at Wimbledon, which he was won seven times in his career. Only Federer has won more, with eight.

Djokovic dropped the opening set to the 27-year-old Australian, 4-6, before winning the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to complete his victory. He joined John McEnroe as the only major champion to lose his opening set in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches. McEnroe did the same at the 1981 US Open.

The historic win had many on social media naming Djokovic as the sport’s G.O.A.T.