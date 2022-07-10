ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois will now offer statewide prescription drug take-back program

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qs6FS_0gaq7Wln00
Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It will be easier for many people in Illinois to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription drugs safely.

Illinois Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview, who sponsored the new state law, said some local communities and drug stores offered prescription drug take-back programs, but others didn't.

“This bill provides an alternative by establishing a statewide program to provide for the safe and secure collection and disposal of medications,” Fine said.

The new state law will require pharmaceutical companies to set up such programs all across Illinois.

"The Drug Take Back Act establishes a statewide convenience standard and authorizes collection sites, as well as consumer education, to ensure that people understand when they can drop off or mail back unused and unwanted drugs," said Fine.

Fine said the program will protect the water supply, too, as it will discourage people from disposing of unwanted or unused medications by pouring them down drains or toilets.

She said encouraging the safe collection of prescription drugs should help to keep them out of the hands of potential addicts and should cut down on drug abuse across Illinois.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker appoints new IDPH Director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra to head the Illinois Department of Public Health. “His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency,” said Pritzker. “As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Q985

Don’t Take This From Illinois Grocery Stores Because It’s Illegal

Don't you ever wonder how shopping carts end up in the most bizarre places?. I have seen so many abandoned carts around town lately and obviously many people have no other option to store their belongings, so it's understandable. It just made me very curious to see if there were actual laws about shopping carts going missing. Little did I know, there sure are laws!
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Three bills impacting Illinois higher education now law

Three different bills looking to address issues within the state's higher education system are now law. Gov J.B. Pritzker signed the bills into law last month. “Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege,” Pritzker said in a statement after announcing the bills were signed. “Today, we take a step forward in ensuring everyone—especially our historically underrepresented students—have the resources and investment necessary to thrive in our first-rate public education system. I am proud to sign these bills into law furthering our state’s commitment to educational equity for all Illinoisans.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Prescription Drugs#Consumer Education#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Audacy
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/12/22)

(CHICAGO) Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a group of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting an important new federal rule regulating “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers often made at home from kits that can be purchased without background checks. The rule would help ensure that buyers pass background checks before purchasing such kits and that law enforcement officers can trace any self-made guns that are later used in a crime. It would also limit gun traffickers’ ability to distribute these dangerous weapons. Three other Midwestern states, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, joined Illinois in the action. Governor Pritzker signed legislation in back in May banning such guns without serial numbers in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money. The utility provider is offering a free home energy assessment for qualified home owners. The energy assessment through the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ) program will help find cost-effective upgrades and areas of the home...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is Illinois' Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois DCFS Held In Contempt Of Court Again

The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is under fire again. Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court for the 12th time since January. The most recent followed a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian’s office. The latest case involved allegations that Smith kept a 15-year-old girl in a psychiatric hospital longer than she needs to be there. The DCFS says the teen will be moved by July 25th, after she was cleared to be released in January.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy