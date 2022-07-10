Illinois will now offer statewide prescription drug take-back program

Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It will be easier for many people in Illinois to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription drugs safely.

Illinois Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview, who sponsored the new state law, said some local communities and drug stores offered prescription drug take-back programs, but others didn't.

“This bill provides an alternative by establishing a statewide program to provide for the safe and secure collection and disposal of medications,” Fine said.

The new state law will require pharmaceutical companies to set up such programs all across Illinois.

"The Drug Take Back Act establishes a statewide convenience standard and authorizes collection sites, as well as consumer education, to ensure that people understand when they can drop off or mail back unused and unwanted drugs," said Fine.

Fine said the program will protect the water supply, too, as it will discourage people from disposing of unwanted or unused medications by pouring them down drains or toilets.

She said encouraging the safe collection of prescription drugs should help to keep them out of the hands of potential addicts and should cut down on drug abuse across Illinois.

