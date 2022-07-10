ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

UPDATE: St. Landry Parish deputy shot, leaves hospital

By Seth Linscombe
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 07/10/2022 5:40 P.M.: A St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, shot and wounded in Lafayette Parish on Saturday, was released from the hospital on Sunday, July 10.

“Our deputy was released and doing well at home,” Public Information Officer Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.

UPDATE, 8:29 P.M.: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Koby Boyett, 59, in connection with the shooting. Boyett was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

UPDATE, 4:39 P.M.: According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened north of Lafayette on I-49 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Initial investigations indicate the shooting was part of a possible road rage incident.

UPDATE, 4:00 P.M.: According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the incident occurred in Lafayette Parish on I-49 and is bringing handled by their (Lafayette Parish) office. The deputy was not on duty at the time of the shooting. This is an ongoing case and no other details are being given. The deputy is recovering from a non life threatening gunshot injury. A suspect has been identified and law enforcement is searching for him at this time.

Reports that the suspect drove up to the deputy and opened fire are not true.

ORIGINAL, 3:06 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy was shot on I-49.

Reports say an unknown person drove up to the deputy and opened fire. The deputy is currently in an area hospital and their condition is unknown. This is an active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

