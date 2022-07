Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a new piece of legislation into law this week that would change what requirements are needed for teachers to instruct in a classroom. Teachers no longer need a college degree to teach in a classroom. Instead, teachers only need to be enrolled on a college or university to get their degree in order to begin teaching at public schools, according to AZ Family. This new legislation makes it easier for teachers to get into the classroom, but it has been met with both positive and negative reactions.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO