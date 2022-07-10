Woman found shot to death near crashed car in southeast Houston

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.

