ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman found shot to death near crashed car in southeast Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a woman's death in southeast Houston after her body was found nearby her crashed car. Responding officers were called to the...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Kempwood apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a man outside an area apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officer at about 9:30 p.m. July were...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after Fourth of July shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 24-year-old back on July 4. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of West Little York Road around 8:55 p.m. Police said surveillance video shows the person responsible for pulling...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man found fatally shot outside residence in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot outside of a residence in southeast Houston Tuesday, police said. It happened in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane around 8 a.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the suspect(s) left the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston mother arrested after children left alone in unlocked car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston woman was arrested after she left her children alone in an unlocked car at night. Deputies responded to a call about two young children left in a car outside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston. When they arrived, they found the car unlocked and running with the children secured in their car seats.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Houston#Violent Crime#Fairgreen Ln
fox26houston.com

Human skeletal remains found in backyard BBQ pit by repairman

HOUSTON - A southeast Houston home is the scene of an investigation after a repairman found human remains in a barbeque pit in the backyard. Authorities were called to the scene in the 5200 block of Peach Creek Drive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Houston Police Department's Homicide Division said...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MySanAntonio

No charges for Houston cop who drove onto sidewalk killing Sunnyside man

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy