ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SZA Confirms Another Doja Cat Collaboration

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCJPw_0gaq6T9p00
Photo: Getty Images

SZA made an exciting announcement at her Wireless Festival performance this weekend (July 9). The "Good Days" singer confirmed that one of her new singles will feature the one and only Doja Cat.

The track, "Shirt," has been teased by SZA before. While at London’s Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, SZA playfully revealed the news to fans in the audience. She asked them if they wanted to know who was on the song she was performing next and later gave the crowd hints — that they already have a song together and that it starts with a "D" and rhymes with a word that sounds like "Doja." SZA and Doja's first collab "Kiss Me More" topped the charts and won them a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Watch a clip of the reveal below:

SZA recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her 2017 album Ctrl. To mark the occasion, she released a deluxe version of the album which features 7 never-before-heard songs. The unreleased tracks include an alt version of "Love Galore" as well as "2AM," "Miles," Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie." SZA also deleted her TikTok account back in May for Mental Health Awareness Month. "Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote.“I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless."

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Distractify

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Welcomed Baby No. 3 — and His Name Is Super Meaningful

The newest Duggar baby has arrived! On July 11, 2022, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard revealed they had welcomed their third child just a few days prior. The former Counting On couple took to their family website to share both a birth announcement for their third son. They also went into detail about how they chose his moniker and the meaning behind it. Keep reading to learn all about Jill's new baby's name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Doja Cat
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya Is Cool to Keep You Guessing

When the pandemic sent us into lockdown, Daniel Kaluuya watched a film a day. He opens the Notes app on his phone to show me the film diary he created. There are dozens of titles logged, along with notes. Juice. The Game. Interstellar. He tells me about falling back in love with The Prestige and watching every film Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records produced, including Paid in Full and Paper Soldiers, in order of release. It was the first time he’d really slowed down, and a much-needed reset after the intensity of spending the past five years on film sets. It’s a sweltering...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy