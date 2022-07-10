SZA Confirms Another Doja Cat Collaboration

Photo: Getty Images

SZA made an exciting announcement at her Wireless Festival performance this weekend (July 9). The "Good Days" singer confirmed that one of her new singles will feature the one and only Doja Cat.

The track, "Shirt," has been teased by SZA before. While at London’s Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, SZA playfully revealed the news to fans in the audience. She asked them if they wanted to know who was on the song she was performing next and later gave the crowd hints — that they already have a song together and that it starts with a "D" and rhymes with a word that sounds like "Doja." SZA and Doja's first collab "Kiss Me More" topped the charts and won them a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Watch a clip of the reveal below:

SZA recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her 2017 album Ctrl. To mark the occasion, she released a deluxe version of the album which features 7 never-before-heard songs. The unreleased tracks include an alt version of "Love Galore" as well as "2AM," "Miles," Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie." SZA also deleted her TikTok account back in May for Mental Health Awareness Month. "Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote.“I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless."