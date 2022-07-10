ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman wakes up on 71st Street Bridge 60 feet above the Arkansas River

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
West bound lanes were shut down with TFD responded to a woman who had woken up on the bridge overlooking the Arkansas river.

TULSA, Okla. — Around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a woman reportedly woke up on the 71st Street Bridge, 60-feet above, two feet deep shallow water.

“I think there was probably some substance abuse involved,” said Andy Little, the Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD].

The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] also responded to the scene and shut down the west bound lanes on the bridge.

A boat rescue crew was called out for precaution.

TPD said they were able to get the woman down safely and she was transported to the hospital, reportedly unharmed.

The emergency vehicles then left the location and the the lanes were opened back up for traffic.

