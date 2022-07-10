Vimael Machin in lineup Sunday for Athletics

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take over designated hitting duties after Sheldon Neuse was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Jon Gray, our models project Vogt to score 8.8...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.6 FanDuel points.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in right field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Jarren Duran moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 7.4 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Franchy Cordero moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 10.0 FanDuel...
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will rest on the road after Stephen Vogt was announced as Oakland's starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 158 batted balls this season, Neuse has accounted for a 3.2% barrel rate and...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Chavis will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dan Vogelbach starting at designated hitter. Vogelbach will bat second versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.8...
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and Oakland. Steven Duggar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and Oakland. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
