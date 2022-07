Gov. Pete Ricketts said the weekend shake-up in his party won't change is his support for getting Republicans elected this November. "What we had was a bunch of new people who came in and wanted to see a change in leadership of Nebraska Republican Party, and they followed the rules to be able to do that. And now I'm looking forward to seeing what the new leadership will do to be able to help Republicans get elected in the fall," Ricketts said.

