Is Stephen Curry cool with having Kevin Durant return to the Golden State Warriors? Nobody knows for sure, but even if he is, Curry is not going to do any Kevin Durant recruiting in public. That’s for sure. Recall that the Warriors are fresh off an NBA championship — their fourth in the last eight […] The post Stephen Curry’s stance on possible Kevin Durant trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO