ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title, 21st Grand Slam win

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLcNR_0gaq5TC200

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.

Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon , for quite some time now, he does not get defeated.

Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall.

The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Slam

His comeback on a sun-filled afternoon followed those in the quarterfinals, when Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner, and in the semifinals, when No. 9 Cam Norrie grabbed the opening set. In last year’s title match at Wimbledon, Djokovic dropped the opening set. In the 2019 final, he erased two championship points against Federer.

There were two particularly key moments Sunday that went Djokovic’s way, ones that Kyrgios would not let go as he began engaging in running monologues, shouting at himself or his entourage (which does not include a full-time coach), finding reason to disagree with the chair umpire (and earning a warning for cursing) and chucking a water bottle.

In the second set, with Djokovic serving at 5-3, Kyrgios got to love-40 — a trio of break points. But Kyrgios played a couple of casual returns, and Djokovic eventually held. And then, in the third set, with Kyrgios serving at 4-all, 40-love, he again let a seemingly sealed game get away, with Djokovic breaking there.

The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.

Kyrgios is a 27-year-old from Australia who never had been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and last made it even that far 7 1/2 years ago.

In some ways, he stole the show Sunday. He tried shots between his legs. Hit some with his back to the net. Pounded serves at up to 136 mph and produced 30 aces. Used an underarm serve, then faked one later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on his way to work following a shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport Monday said he tried to save the suspect’s life. One woman died after being shot inside the SK Foods warehouse on the 3300 block of Toy Road early Monday in what police said was a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
NBC4 Columbus

ShotSpotter helps Columbus police find man hit by overnight gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, reported missing in Ross County

FRANKFORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing from the Frankfort area. Cheyenne Nutt, 15, was last seen leaving a home in the area Sunday night. The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Waverly area.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old girl missing from Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are searching for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home. Sariyah Nicole Gibson, who is 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds, left her Westerville home in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Westerville Division of Police. Investigators said this is […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents: Daughter still suffering after Nov. kidnapping

KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The parents of a little girl who was kidnapped and brutalized in Kenton late last year are speaking on the public record for the first time. Tuesday was the first day of testimony in the Hardin County trial of Charles Castle, the suspect in the November kidnapping and rape of the 7-year-old girl.
KENTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#21st Grand Slam#The All England Club#1st Slam
NBC4 Columbus

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, missing in Union County for three days

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday. UCSO states that Annaka Leslie reportedly ran away from home and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored tennis shoes while carrying a black backpack.
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, medical crews and a firetruck all gathered at the gas station at 666 E. Hudson St., near I-71.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warehouse shooting suspect, victim identified, were in U.S. illegally, police say

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – Groveport police have released the names of the two people killed in what they call a “targeted domestic violence attack.”. The Groveport Division of Police initially said it was having difficulty identifying either the suspect or the victim in an area warehouse shooting because they both were immigrants, and fingerprinting records came back inconclusive. Police added that both of them were originally born in Haiti, and unlawfully entered the U.S.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Immigration makes roadblock on Groveport shooting victim, suspect IDs: Police

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials said the victim and suspect in Monday’s shooting at a Groveport warehouse were immigrants, and identifying them through fingerprint records was inconclusive. “Our detectives are still working on that, they had Homeland Security come in today, since they are immigrants here, that’s where the difficulty has been,” Groveport […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted car thief accused of murder in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to stop him from stealing from his wife’s car is set to appear in court Tuesday. Derek Scott Hotelling, 31, is facing one count of murder along with several drug possession charges stemming from the May 31 arrest. According to police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family killed in north Columbus house fire identified

ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy