Larned, KS

Larned & St. John officers among newest graduates of Kan. police academy

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on July 1 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. The Larned Police Department and St. John Police Department both had graduates. Officer Andrew Lee of the Riley County Police Department was the graduating...

greatbendpost.com

Hays Post

NW Kan. students among Kansas State Fair Grand Drive scholarship winners

HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Scholarship Program provides educational opportunities and recognition to youth livestock exhibitors who have demonstrated excellence, commitment, and integrity as ambassadors of the Kansas State Fair Junior Livestock Program. Up to ten $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually. This year's winners include:. Caleb...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/11) At 9:55 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 4908 10th Street. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/11) At 12:46 a.m. a report of their porch on fire was made at 1418 Park Avenue. Sick Person. At 4:11 a.m. a sick...
State
Kansas State
City
Larned, KS
City
Yoder, KS
Larned, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Saint John, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

KBI arrests deputy in Kiowa County

KIOWA, Kan. (KAKE) - The KBI has arrested 36-year-old deputy Ryan Davis in Greensburg, Kansas. They say that on Friday, July 8, at around 1:45 p.m., agents arrested Davis, of Grand Island, Nebraska. Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Bombers take 5th at Oklahoma tournament

The Great Bend Bombers 15U baseball team took 5th out of 26 teams at the Perfect Game Oklahoma Championship this past weekend. There were teams from Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The team went 3-0-1 in pool play and were the 3rd seed out of the top six teams that made it out of the five pools. Bombers tied their first game 8-8 against the KS/OK Bombers (Moore, OK), won the second game 12-5 against the Ambassadors (Oklahoma City, OK), won the third game 5-1 against the Dallas Tigers (Dallas, TX) and finished the pool with a 15-1 win over All American (Oklahoma City, OK).
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Small section of 43rd Avenue to close starting Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Matt Graber with Clay Township told Hutch Post Monday that they will be doing road work on 43rd Avenue from just past the new bridge to the intersection with Lucille starting on Wednesday, July 13th. Their plan is to tear out the old asphalt there that...
Person
John
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/11)

BOOKED: Adan Hernandez, Jr., on Geary County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,500 C/S. BOOKED: Vista Smith on Bond Revocation for Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Criminal Trespass, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: John Roberts on...
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
Great Bend Post

BERAN: That's a wrap on the Barton Co. Fair

This past week was filled with the sights and sounds of the Barton County Fair. For 4-H members, this is an opportunity to showcase the project learning they have been engaged in all year! There were exhibits on beautiful woodworking, carefully constructed outfits, cakes and pies and cookies – Oh My!
BARTON COUNTY, KS
#Kansas Legislature#University Of Kansas#Larned St#Kan Police Academy#Kletc
KWCH.com

Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, remain at a Louisville hospital, approaching a week since a car struck the family as they stood on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. At a vigil for the family Sunday night, Nickerson High School Principal Rick Blosser announced Amy, the...
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Historical Society presents Town of Zarah program

The Barton County Historical Society will host a program on the history of the Town of Zarah to be presented by Robert Yarmer. Yarmer, of Ellinwood, is a well-known local historian and will be delivering his presentation at the historical society in our library. This is an all-ages program and families are encouraged to attend. Admission is $4 for nonmembers of the historical society and all individuals under the age of 16 are admitted for free.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
Great Bend Post

Tiger Basketball Great Raymond Lee Passes Away

Raymond Lee, one of the greatest players in Fort Hays State Men's Basketball history and member of the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame, passed away on June 16, 2022. The Detroit, Michigan native was 58 years old. Lee helped Fort Hays State to consecutive NAIA National Championships in 1983-84 and...
HAYS, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Great Bend Post

Sponsors still needed for Kids Ag Day on Sept. 7

For nearly three decades, area fourth graders have descended upon the Koelsch Family Farm just west of Great Bend for Kids Ag Day. Planning for the 2022 event is underway, and Ag Day Chairman Scott Dewerff is expecting another giant turnout. "We're going on 28 years now and it's been...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Post Office prices up, including forever stamps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Prices at the Post Office have gone up. The new price for a First-Class stamp is 0.60. An additional ounce of weight in a letter has gone up to 0.24. One ounce metered mail is now 0.57. A postcard stamp is now 0.44 and a one-ounce international letter is $1.40. The new prices kicked in on Sunday, July 10.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Bringing the Great Bend zoo to you

From the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo... Why do frogs tap their toes? It's believed it may be a way to either lure prey closer to a frog or as a vibrational stimulus to keep their prey moving. Some also hypothesize that maybe the frogs are just excited to eat, in any case it's a pretty neat behavior!
GREAT BEND, KS
