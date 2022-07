CASPER, Wyo. — Mills City Council read two ordinances for the third and final time at their regular meeting Tuesday, allowing them to pass. Ordinance 784 will allow the city to address residential lots used principally for storage by absent property owners. In previous work sessions and meetings, the council has acknowledged complaints referring to the unsightly nature of these lots for neighbors and passers-by, in addition to their ability to become a fire hazard.

