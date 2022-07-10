ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Legion baseball drops pair at Minnesota Gopher Classic

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgj2Y_0gaq3xY800

Wausau Pilot & Review

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Gopher Classic on Saturday, falling to Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 8-7 and Bloomington (Minn.) 8-5.

Wausau, which falls to 1-2 in the three-day tournament, is now 17-11 overall this summer. The Bulldogs will wrap up play in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Wausau overcame a five-run first inning by Souix Falls East to take a 7-6 lead in the fifth inning, only to see East score twice in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the victory.

Jesse Osness had two hits and four RBI, and Bryce Heil had two hits and knocked in a run for Wausau in the loss.

In the second game of the day against Bloomington, Wausau fell behind 6-1 after three innings, got to within a run after two-run frames in the fourth and fifth, but gave up single tallies over the next two innings to fall by three.

Dylan Ackermann had two hits and two RBI, Lane Juedes also had two hits, and Wyatt Stahel and Ryan Rasmussen both drove in runs in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Wausau was hurt by four errors and seven walks in the loss as Bloomington scored eight times on just five hits.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 13, 2022

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

CVA hosts statewide exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host the “Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Art Exhibit” and the “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program Exhibit” now through Aug. 27 at its galleries in Wausau. WRAP features more than 100 nonprofessional, student and emerging artists...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Native artist chosen for UW-Stevens Point memorial project

STEVENS POINT – A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation has been selected as the artist who will create an outdoor memorial to Native Americans buried on campus grounds before the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was established. Christopher Sweet, a contemporary artist, has been commissioned for the Native American burial...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Men accused in Marathon County kidnapping indicted on federal charges

Two Florida men are facing federal charges in an alleged human smuggling and kidnapping plot involving a Marathon County man, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Fla., are charged with kidnapping an individual and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9, 2022, they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bloomington, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

All Grand Theater tickets for 2022-2023 season now on sale

WAUSAU – Tickets for individual shows in the Grand Theater’s 2022-2023 season went on sale at 9 a.m. today, July 12. People looking forward to a specific show are encouraged to buy as soon as possible as several titles have proven to be especially popular with season subscribers, The Grand said in a news release.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Gopher#Wausau Legion#Bulldogs#Rbi
WausauPilot

Family Fun Night to feature chalk art contest

MERRILL – The Chalk It Up chalk art contest will be held in conjunction with Family Fun Night July 13 at Normal Park, 500 N. Center Ave. in Merrill. Check in runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and artists can begin their work as early as 7:45 a.m. End time is 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top artist’s drawing in three categories: youth, adult and community choice.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of July 11

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Recovery Volunteers Needed. The American Red Cross seeks compassionate volunteers to support people who have been impacted by home fires or natural disasters throughout Wisconsin. Recovery volunteers work virtually to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of disaster affected individuals, households and communities by providing referrals, advocacy and additional forms of Red Cross assistance. Training is provided. Volunteer a few hours per week, around your schedule. Please plan to commit to a one-year term. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Homes for Independent Living

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

2 charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

Two men are facing homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a woman who was 8 months pregnant, according to court documents. The woman died June 1 at a home on Indiana Avenue in Stevens Point. Police say the woman had a significant level of Fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Hundreds march during abortion rights protest in Wausau

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday in Wausau to voice their opinion on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion, forcing immediate trigger bans in some states. Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban is now in effect, making abortions illegal unless the procedure is necessary to save a patient’s life, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Abortion remains legal in Illinois and Minnesota. In Michigan, the issue could be left up to voters.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Spectre

Woof! I’m Spectre. I heard you might be looking for a handsome, mellow and relaxed dog for your home. If that’s the case, then I’m your guy! My caregivers think I’m a great dog. I came to HSMC after I got into a disagreement with a porcupine. Now that the quills are out of my face and I’m healed, I am ready to find a home of my own. I have tested well with the other dogs and cats here at the shelter, and would do best in a home with older kids. If you think an old man like me could be the one for you, then come visit me soon!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man facing federal drug, gun charges

A Wausau man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges in connection with a drug distribution scheme, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release. Trenton McCorkle, 26, faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Summer North Woods Art Tour set for July 22, 23, 24

Art studios in the Northwoods will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22, 23 and 24 for the annual Summer North Woods Art Tour. The free, self-guided tour is organized into 37 unique studios along the backroads of Iron, Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln counties. Visitors are invited to travel through charming small communities and visit the seldom-open-to-the-public private workspaces of selected artists, who will be demonstrating in their studios.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy