3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Dacono

A 3-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a car in Dacono on Saturday night, according to the Dacono Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Sherman Drive around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a 3-year-old girl who had been hit by a car.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash they found a person giving the girl CPR. The police department said a Dacono police officer took over and tried to help save the girl.

